The FreeBSD 11.4 release includes updates to the clang, llvm, lld, lldb, and compiler-rt utilities as well as updates to OpenSSL, Unbound, and the KDE desktop environment.

FreeBSD brings advanced network operating system features to appliance and embedded platforms, from higher-end Intel-based appliances to ARM, PowerPC, and MIPS hardware platforms., according to the development team behind the project.

Additional details on all of the changes in version 11.4 are available here.

gRPC-Web for .NET now available

With this release, gRPC graduates to a fully supported component of the grpc-dotnet project and is ready for production.

Since it is currently impossible to implement the gRPC HTTP/2 spec in the browser, gRPC-Web makes gRPC usable in the browser. gRPC-Web brings many of gRPC features, like small binary messages and contract-first APIs, to modern browser apps.

gRPC-Web for .NET is out on NuGet now. Additional details on the new release are available here.

DataRobot updates platform and announces applied data science academy

DataRobot rolled out enhancements to its enterprise AI platform that include the new Use Case Value Tracker, Location AI, and Humble AI.

It also includes Champion/Challenger Models, which unlock the ability in DataRobot MLOps to test and compare production models with alternative models.

“We believe that understanding the business value from your AI investments is a critical gap in the industry — and one that we are closing with this release,” said Phil Gurbacki, the SVP of Product and Customer Experience at DataRobot.

Additional details on the platform enhancements are available here.

DataRobot also unveiled 10x: the Applied Science Academy to expand education and access to jobs in the rapidly growing data science field. The 10x Academy consists of 60 hours of self-paced online training and labs designed to expand knowledge of AI to solve real-world problems.

Additional details on the new academy are available here.

Qualcomm Launches 5G and AI-Enabled Robotics Platform

Qualcomm’s new Robotics RB5 platform delivers connectivity and power efficient inference at the edge for AI and machine learning.

Additionally, the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Development Kit helps ensure developers have the customization and flexibility they need to make their visions a commercial reality, according to the company in a post.

“With the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform, Qualcomm Technologies will help accelerate growth in a wide array of robotics segments such as autonomous mobile robots (AMR), delivery, inspection, inventory, industrial, collaborative robots and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), enabling Industry 4.0 robotics use cases, and laying the foundation for the UAV Traffic Management (UTM) space,” said Dev Singh, the senior director of business development and head of autonomous robotics, drones and intelligent machines at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Codefresh Runner released for running pipelines on Kubernetes clusters

The Codefresh Runner offers access to secure services such as Git repositories or databases, the ability to use special resources in Codefresh pipelines.

Users have complete control over their build environments with virtually no maintenance overhead.

“For many of our users, the security implications of Codefresh runner are one the most important characteristics. A lot of our customers have very strict security requirements and limitations on their data,” Codefresh wrote in a post that contains additional details on the new release.