Infragistics Ultimate 20.2 is a complete UX and UI solution that is compatible with Microsoft’s latest .NET 5 release.

According to the company, users can speed up their app creation by using the new Indigo.Design App Builder drag and drop tool.

Infragistics Ultimate 20.2 also includes new components and features such as toolkits for Angular, Blazor, Web Components, and React. In addition, it includes new preview toolkits of Uno 3.1, WinUI and UWP frameworks, which allows developers to build cross platform apps on Windows devices.

“Infragistics Ultimate 20.2 delivers a complete UX and UI toolkit, enabling our customers to drive innovation and efficiency, and create beautiful experiences on any platform,” said Jason Beres, the senior vice president of developer tools at Infragistics.\

BMC new mainframe enhancement

The new BMC AMI Ops solution enhances the mainframe systems management solution MainView with AI and machine learning capabilities.

This allows organizations to respond to identify problems before they affect service labels and secure communications between enterprise systems with a RESTful API for automation, according to the company in a post.

BMC also expanded its offering with new security controls, added functionality to Compuware zAdviser and Topaz for Total test that allows DevOps teams to see which Compuware DevOps toolchain products and capabilities are underutilized. Additional expansions include optimized workflows with Control-M and Compuware ThruPut Manager and improved BMC AMI Data for IMS.

GrammaTech awarded DARPA Artificial Intelligence Exploration (AIE) Program

The program will focus on using AI to infer mathematical algorithms in binary applications of cyber physical systems, according to GrammaTech.

While subject matter experts (SMEs) often manually analyze binaries, GrammaTech has a ReMath AI tool that aims to convert machine language into representations for SMEs.

“ReMath will enable subject matter experts to rapidly understand and model hardware-interfacing computations embedded in cyber-physical system binaries,” said Alexey Loginov, the vice president of research at GrammaTech. “This research will greatly lower the cost of analyzing, maintaining, and modernizing cyber-physical devices.”

Dremio raises $135 million for data lakes

The $135 million Series D funding was led by Saphhire Venture with with participation from existing Dremio investors: Insight Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Cisco Investments. The data lake transformation company is now valued to $1 billion.

According to the company, the funding will be used to expand engineering centers of excellence, contribute to open-source initiatives, and provide education to data lake practitioners.

“There is a challenging story before the story when it comes to data warehouses, and that is the process of copying, moving and synchronizing data,” said Billy Bosworth, CEO of Dremio. “Dremio’s technology fundamentally simplifies workflows, allowing analytics directly on your full data set, stored in industry-standard open formats, residing in native cloud storage. We are pleased to have Sapphire Ventures on the investor team to help make that possible.”