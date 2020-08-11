The release of React 17 focuses on making it easier to upgrade React itself. The release contains no new developer-facing features.

React 17 is a “stepping stone” release that makes it safer to embed a tree managed by one version of React inside a tree managed by a different version of React, according to the working group behind the project.

For current and future updates, users will have more options as to how they want to upgrade, whether that’s all at once or upgrading the app piece by piece.

More information is available here.

Elyra reaches 1.0.0

Elyra is an open-source project that provides a set of AI-centric extensions to JupyterLab to help users through the model development life cycle.

The 1.0.0 release brings usability enhancements and bug fixes for existing features, such as enhanced inline user documentation and validation capabilities for the Pipeline Editor, and improved performance for pipeline submission to the Kubeflow Pipelines runtime.

It also includes the ability to run notebooks as batch jobs, includes hybrid runtime support, Python script execution capabilities within the editor, and more. Additional details on the new release are available here.

Emacs 27.1 announced

The new release brings built-in support for arbitrary-size integers, text shaping with HarfBuzz, native support for JSON parsing, and more.

Emacs 27.1 is an extensible, customizable, free/libre text editor with an interpreter for Emacs Lisp, a dialect of the Lisp programming language with extensions to support text editing.

Additional changes include Portable dumping used instead of unexec and support for XDG conventions for init file. Full details are available here.

CircleCI announces new integration with Salesforce

CircleCI expanded its continuous integration services that make it easier for developers to build, test, and deploy Salesforce apps, according to CircleCI.

The new Salesforce Apex orbs enables developers of Apex applications to deploy their applications with proper CI/CD practices, and the new solution also automatically deploys changes to a production application, runs unit tests, and builds VCS applications.

CircleCI also updated its Salesforce CLI orb that debuted last December, making the integration more focused on the Salesforce CLI experience and ensuring easy access to common commands, according to the company.