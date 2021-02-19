GoReleaser is an open-source project that aims to help users release Go projects as fast and easily as possible. Key features include the ability to cross-compile Go projects; release to GitHub, GitLab and Gitea; create Docker images and manifests; and create Linux packages and Homebrew taps.

According to the team, it adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct, which is put in place to foster an open and welcoming environment.

“GoReleaser is a release automation tool for Go projects. The goal is to simplify the build, release and publish steps while providing variant customization options for all steps,” according to the project’s website. “GoReleaser is built for CI tools, you only need to download and execute it in your build script. Of course, you can also install it locally if you wish.”

Some known limitations of the project include having to have CGO enabled when cross-compiling, its Docker image is not supported and won’t make configurations look “clean,” and tags need a valid semantic version otherwise the project will error.