The Real World Challenges of Monitoring Large Database Estates

Monitoring large database estates requires careful planning and execution to ensure optimal performance, security, and availability. However, a modern data estate is complex and includes many aspects that make this task challenging.

Today’s organisations create and accumulate vast amounts of decentralised data scattered across multiple environments. With this comes a relentless growth in the number and databases that need to be monitored, increasing at a far higher rate than the number of people available to manage them.