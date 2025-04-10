Trust but Verify? The Risks Lurking in AI-Generated Code | SD Times Webinar with Symbiotic

As AI-powered coding assistants become more prevalent, developers are increasingly incorporating AI-generated code snippets into their projects…

But how reliable and secure is it?

The last Dora report made it clear: there is a 7.2% drop in delivery stability for every 25% increase in AI use!

In this webinar, we’ll explore the risks AI-generated code has on development environments. From quality issues to outright security vulnerabilities, we’ll break down real-world examples of how AI-generated code can introduce security flaws, compliance issues, and reduce overall code quality.

Key takeaways include:

• The pitfalls of AI-generated code regarding code quality and security.

• How blind implementation of GenAI code can lead to increased technical and security debt.

• Why traditional reviews often fail to catch AI-induced issues.

• Best practices for validating, securing, and integrating AI-generated code responsibly.

Join us for an engaging session where we go beyond the hype and take a critical look at the risks, while offering actionable strategies to mitigate them – without stifling innovation!