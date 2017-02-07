Electric Cloud, the leader in DevOps Release Automation, today announced a partnership with Dynatrace enabling organizations to uncover end user, performance and operational cost impacting issues in cloud environments and enterprise software much earlier in the delivery pipeline.

The new bi-directional integration is the first of its kind – enabling closed feedback loop between DevOps and Release pipelines and environments in ElectricFlow and Dynatrace.

The integration allows users to detect performance issues earlier in the lifecycle, have faster remediation and recovery, and prevent outages with automated policy-based rollback and self-healing. These enhance product quality and customer experience and give Operations confidence in the Release and environments and deployments fidelity.

“In a world where batch sizes are shrinking and the pace of releases is increasing, having automated policy-based control in the pre-production environment proactively reduces the chances of end user, performance and operational issues in production,” said Steve Brodie, CEO at Electric Cloud. “Dynatrace, like Electric Cloud, was named a leader in a 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant. The Application Performance Monitoring suite provides full-stack monitoring—looking deeper than typical testing tools—and allows ElectricFlow to automatically trigger the appropriate actions needed to bring the system back to a good state.”

“This partnership between Dynatrace and Electric Cloud helps enterprises reduce the risk of end user impacting production deployments by monitoring and looping feedback earlier in the application lifecycle, “ said Andreas Grabner, DevOps Advocate at Dynatrace. “Customers will now be able to immediately see the potential impact of code changes, remediate and fix poor app behavior earlier in the lifecycle. This greatly reduces time spent course-correcting in production and frees up more time for innovation.”

ElectricFlow is a DevOps Release Automation solution that orchestrates the end-to-end software delivery pipeline from Development to Production. ElectricFlow is used by IT organizations to frequently and reliably deploy mission-critical applications at scale. It standardizes and automates software deployment tools and processes for consistent build, test and deployment procedures that speed cycle times, eliminate bottlenecks and reduce IT capital expenditure and operating costs.

Dynatrace is an application performance management solution that accelerates innovation, time-to-market and software quality through fact based decisions. Users can identify, for example, whether code changes cause any performance, scalability or architectural regressions. Developers can then stop the build early and allow only quality code in production, resulting in the production of better software faster.

The new Dynatrace plugin for ElectricFlow is available at http://electric-cloud.com/plug ins/directory/p/dynatrace/