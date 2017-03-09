Trifacta, the global leader in data wrangling, today announced it has collaborated with Google to build Google Cloud Dataprep. Google Cloud Dataprep embeds Trifacta’s intelligent, user-friendly interface and Photon Compute Framework, and natively integrates Google Cloud Dataflow for serverless, auto-scaling execution of data preparation recipes with record performance and optimal resource utilization. Google Cloud Dataprep provides analysts with the ability to intuitively explore and prepare diverse datasets within Google Cloud Platform for a variety of downstream uses including analytics and machine learning. Google and Trifacta’s collaboration gives organizations the ability to leverage the full potential of data in Google Cloud Services to drive new sources of business value such as improving operational efficiency, personalizing products and services, and uncovering new insights.

With the cloud analytics market expected to grow to more than $20 billion by 2020, delivering innovative data management solutions in the cloud is a core focus for Trifacta and Google Cloud Platform. The two companies have been tightly collaborating on the development of Cloud Dataprep over the past year.

“With a growing number of enterprises moving their analytics workloads to the cloud, we’re extremely excited for the opportunity to address the data wrangling challenges of these innovative organizations,” said Adam Wilson, CEO, Trifacta. “Trifacta’s mission has always been to provide a truly self-service solution for anyone who works with data, and Cloud Dataprep expands on this by allowing everyone to take advantage of Google Cloud Platform’s ability to deploy extremely powerful services in just a few clicks.”

On March 9, Google Cloud will present live demonstrations of Google Cloud Dataprep during Google Cloud Next . Here is the list of sessions:

Date/ Time: March 9, Noon–1 p.m. PT

Location: BD 101, Moscone Center West / Room 2016

Date/ Time: March 9, 4–5 p.m. PT

Location: BD 217, Moscone Center West / Room 2005

Date/ Time: March 9, 5:20–6:20 p.m. PT

Location: BD 212, Moscone Center West / Room 3022

Users at more than 4,500 companies in 135 countries, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Kaiser Permanente, Nordea Bank, Pepsico and The Royal Bank of Scotland, use Trifacta solutions to efficiently wrangle diverse, raw or complex datasets for analysis, regardless of where the data resides. With a breakthrough approach to data preparation combining the latest techniques in data visualization, human-computer interaction and machine learning, Trifacta brings greater efficiency to the process of preparing data for analysis – a process that can take as much as 80 percent of the analysis cycle.

For more information on Google Cloud Dataprep, please visit cloud.google.com/dataprep and Google Cloud Platform’sblog.