Broadcom: Rally Software is an enterprise-class agile management platform purpose built for scaling agile across the enterprise. It enables businesses to make faster and smarter decisions by aligning work with business objectives. Rally provides a central hub for teams across the organization to collaborate, plan, prioritize and track work, and continuously improve. Rally also enables teams to accurately measure their results with roll-ups of progress, dependencies, alignment and plan health statistics. To learn more visit https://www.broadcom.com/rally.

Easy Agile is an Australian software technology business focused on helping teams be more effective. We create agile apps for Atlassian’s Jira platform; Story Maps, Roadmaps, Programs and Personas. Easy Agile is built on strong values of work/life/community balance. We pledge 1% of our time and profit back into the community.

Agility CMS is a headless content management platform that allows developers to work in their preferred technology stack, framework and language. It supports RESTful and GraphQL APIs for easy integration with any system and enables non-technical users to make changes without coding.

Atlassian offers Jira Software, the #1 software development tool used by agile teams. As an agile project management tool, it helps teams plan, track and move work forward. Atlassian’s Jira Align extends the power of teams working in Jira by connecting business strategy to technical execution while providing real-time visibility at enterprise scale. It allows enterprises to aggregate team-level data and makes all work visible across the organization in real-time.

Axosoft’s agile project management software is based on the Scrum methodology and designed to help teams plan, track and release software. It features a release planner to view capacities of the sprint, team and team members; interactive Kanban boards to customize and edit item cards and work logs; and custom dashboards with an overview of velocity and projected ship date.

Azure DevOps is Microsoft’s suite of DevOps tools designed to help teams collaborate to deliver high-quality solutions faster. Agile teams can utilize the solution to plan, track and discuss work as well as use Scrum-ready and Kanban-capable boards. Other features include Azure Pipelines for CI/CD initiatives, Azure Boards for planning and tracking, Azure Artifacts for creating, hosting and sharing packages, Azure Repos for collaboration and Azure Test Plans for testing and shipping.

Blueprint Storyteller helps make sense of complex agile software development initiatives by aligning business strategy and compliance with IT execution. According to the company, this enables teams to drive innovation, reduce risk and waste and unlock unrealized value. The solution tackles app development, regulatory compliance, requirements management and software modernization.

Digital.ai is a leading platform provider for Value Stream Management, Agile planning, DevOps and source code management. Its offerings provide global enterprise and government industry leaders a cohesive solution that enables them to ideate, create and orchestrate the flow of value through continuous delivery pipelines with measurable business outcomes.

GitLab is a single application built from the ground up for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle for Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. Agile teams can use GitLab to plan and manage projects with features like issue tracking and boards, task lists, epics, roadmaps, labels, and burndown charts. GitLab supports SAFe, Spotify, Disciplined Agile Delivery and more.

Inflectra’s enterprise agile program management solution SpiraPlan enables teams to plan and manage projects, set goals, and deliver on time and on budget. Features include one place to keep track of all activities, trackable planning boards and dashboards, a test management platform, and customizable workflows. In addition, the company offers SpiraTeam for bringing teams together and enabling them to manage the entire project life cycle from requirements and tests to tasks and code.

Jama Software centralizes upstream planning and requirements management in the software development process with its solution, Jama Connect. Product planning and engineering teams can collaborate quickly while building out traceable requirements and test cases to ensure development stays aligned to customer needs and compliance throughout the process.

Micro Focus ALM Octane is an enterprise DevOps Agile management solution designed to ensure high-quality app delivery. It includes Agile tools for team collaboration, the ability to scale to enterprise Agile tools, and DevOps management.

The Perforce Helix ALM suite provides end-to-end traceability across the life cycle. It includes modules dedicated to requirements management, test case management and issue management. In addition, it works with popular Agile methodologies like Scrum, Kanban and XP and supports traditional methodologies such as waterfall.

Pivotal Tracker is a Agile project management solution that provides a single view of all team priorities to make sure everyone is on the same page and can smartly manage projects. It offers stories to define projects, automatic planning to keep teams moving, workspaces to organize projects, and analytics to see how teams and projects are functioning.

Planview’s Enterprise Agile Planning solution enables organizations to adopt and embrace Lean-Agile practices, scale Agile beyond teams, practice Agile Program Management, and better connect strategy to Agile team delivery while continuously improving the flow of work and helping them work smarter and deliver faster. With Planview, choose how you want to scale and when. We’ll help you transform and scale Agile on your terms and timeline.

The Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) is the leading framework for scaling Agile across the enterprise. It is designed to help businesses deliver value on a regular and predictable schedule. It includes a knowledge base of proven principles and practices for supporting enterprise agility.

Targetprocess: To connect portfolio, products and teams, Targetprocess offers a visual platform to help you adopt and scale Agile across your enterprise. Use SAFe, LeSS or implement your own framework to achieve business agility and see the value flow through the entire organization.

Tasktop Integration Hub connects the network of best-of-breed tools used to plan, build, and deliver software at an enterprise-level. As the backbone for the most impactful Agile and DevOps transformations, Tasktop enables organizations to define their software delivery value stream, and enables end-to-end visibility, traceability and governance over the whole process.

TechExcel recently announced the release of Agile Studio, a new Agile development platform that empowers organizations to mix Agile methodologies with traditional development methods. It provides out-of-the-box support for all major Agile methods and consists of three major Agile development tools: DevTrack, DevPlan and KnowledgeWise.