CollabNet VersionOne is a leading platform provider for Value Stream Management, Agile planning, DevOps and source code management. Its offerings provide global enterprise and government industry leaders a cohesive solution that enables them to ideate, create and orchestrate the flow of value through continuous delivery pipelines with measurable business outcomes.

ConnectALL is a company dedicated to helping its customers achieve higher levels of agility, velocity and predictability. Teams from software development and delivery, IT and business units across large and small enterprises worldwide use ConnectALL’s value stream integration platform to connect people, processes, and tools from multiple ALM and DevOps providers, such as Atlassian, Microfocus, Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce, BMC, ServiceNow, and more. Designed to break down barriers to continuous delivery, ConnectALL helps companies rapidly create business value by bringing software innovation to market faster and increasing productivity through cross-team collaboration.

HCL UrbanCode Velocity is a value stream management platform that integrates with all of your tools, bringing your DevOps data together once and for all. HCL UrbanCode Velocity makes multi-tool data accessible and actionable using a powerful new DevOps Query Language, and a unique “dots” view to quickly spot bottlenecks. HCL UrbanCode is part of HCL Software DevOps, a solutions group that provides enterprise-level security, testing, and continuous delivery software.

Plutora provides value stream management solutions for enterprise IT, improving the transparency, speed and quality of software development and delivery by correlating data from across the toolchains and analyzing critical indicators of every aspect of the delivery process. Acting as the “catwalk above the factory floor”, Plutora ensures organizational alignment between software development with business strategy and provides visibility, analytics and insights into the entire value stream. This approach guides continuous improvement and digital transformation progress through the measured outcomes of each effort. Plutora ensures governance and management across the entire portfolio by orchestrating release pipelines, managing hybrid test environments, and orchestrating complex application deployments — all independent of methodology, team structure, technology, and level of automation.

Tasktop is the only Value Stream Management company that takes a strategic approach to enterprise toolchain integration — connecting the complex network of best-of-breed tools used for planning, building and delivering software at an enterprise level.

The backbone of the most impactful Agile and DevOps transformations, Tasktop is an easy-to-use, scalable and reliable tool integration infrastructure that connects, visualizes and measures software delivery value streams to accelerate the time to value of their software products and services.

CA Technologies: Disparate tools may help an individual or a team do their job, but they impede the progress of the larger organization. With tools that span the application life cycle for planning, build, test, release and putting into production, CA (now a Broadcom company) provides an end-to-end view into the processes and products that deliver value for customers and bring efficiencies to the business.

CloudBees Flow, the industry’s first unified Application Release Orchestration (ARO) platform built for DevOps at enterprise scale, helps drive IT efficiency by automating and orchestrating software releases, pipelines and deployments with the analytics and insight to measure, track and improve results. The latest update, Version 9.1, builds on the strength of the former ElectricFlow orchestration platform CloudBees acquired in the recent purchase of Electric Cloud, adding a series of enhancements that make it easier than ever to eliminate release anxiety across the entire software delivery chain.

GitLab is a DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle enabling Product, Design, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides teams a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle, allowing teams to collaborate and work on a project from a single conversation, significantly reducing cycle time and focus exclusively on building great software quickly.

Intland: codeBeamer ALM is a holistically integrated Application Lifecycle Management tool that facilitates collaboration, increases transparency, and helps align software development processes with your strategic business objectives.

Jama Software centralizes upstream planning and requirements management in the software development process with its solution, Jama Connect. Product planning and engineering teams can collaborate quickly while building out traceable requirements and test cases to ensure development stays aligned to customer needs and compliance throughout the process. With integrations to task management and test automation solutions, development teams can centralize their process, mitigate risk, and have unparalleled visibility into what they’re building and why.

Micro Focus helps organizations run and transform their business through four core areas of digital transformation: enterprise DevOps, hybrid IT management, predictive analytics and security, risk and governance. Driven by customer-centric innovation, our software provides the critical tools they need to build, operate, secure, and analyze the enterprise. By design, these tools bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies — enabling faster innovation, with less risk, in the race to digital transformation.

Panaya: Value Stream Management is about linking economic value to technical outcomes. Though not unique to the enterprise, large organizations have specific challenges and needs: siloed teams, waterfall or hybrid operational modes, as well as many non-technical stakeholders. Panaya Release Dynamix links IT and business teams with an intuitive tool that strategically aligns demand streams with the overall business strategy.

Targetprocess: To connect portfolio, products and teams, Targetprocess offers a visual platform to help you adopt and scale Agile across your enterprise. Use SAFe, LeSS or implement your own framework to achieve business agility and see the value flow through the entire organization.