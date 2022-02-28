There has been no shortage of information on how to make your development team more agile, but little guidance exists on applying those same practices to infrastructure and operations (I&O). I&O leaders are under a lot of pressure to improve their agility in order to strengthen the alignment between IT and the rest of the business, but there is a different between becoming agile and “agile” as a methodology.

Read more in this article, written by Gartner analyst George Spafford, which initially appeared on ITOpsTimes.com.