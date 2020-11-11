Planview was acquired by TPG and TA associates for $1.6 billion from its existing majority shareholder, Thoma Bravo. The new majority shareholders plan to further Planview in the Agile and project portfolio management fields.

“We’ve spent more than three decades delivering innovation, driving the market forward, and reinventing ourselves. I truly believe that the best is yet to come for our customers and for Planview,” said Greg Gilmore, CEO of Planview. “We’re grateful for Thoma Bravo’s partnership over the last four years, and look forward to this next chapter as we accelerate our vision and continue to be a journey partner for our customers as they transform strategy to delivery.”

Through the platform, organizations can build an innovation culture, scale Agile, make the project to product shift, and adapt to the changing world of work, according to the company.

Planview’s spectrum of portfolio and work management includes innovation management, strategic and financial planning, project/lean/product portfolio management, and more.

“This shift has only accelerated during the pandemic, and what is emerging is a new and enduring model of work that’s increasingly flexible, fragmented, and distributed. As more of our work lives transition to digital, organizations will require tools that provide executives visibility and connectivity across the entire enterprise,” said Nehal Raj, a partner at TPG Capital. “With Planview, we see an opportunity to partner with an innovative leader at the forefront of this new way of working. We look forward to supporting the company in its next chapter of growth.”