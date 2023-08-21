Appian announced the release of the latest Appian AI-Powered Process Platform, featuring Appian AI Copilot, an advanced AI assistant that increases developer productivity.

It utilizes Appian’s enterprise AI architecture and private AI strategy to deliver comprehensive process automation solutions swiftly.

In its first version, AI Copilot employs generative AI to transform PDFs and structured forms into user-friendly digital interfaces, enhancing user experiences. This tool streamlines the conversion of PDF forms into interactive business apps, enabling developers to use low-code design tools for fine-tuning.

Future AI Copilot features will expand its generative AI functions to build workflows using natural language and to access Appian’s data fabric architecture for self-service analytics and immediate report generation.

“The AI copilot will augment and accelerate the end-to-end application development capabilities of the Appian Platform,” said Chandra Surbhat, the experience practice head and VP for Enterprise Futuring at Wipro. “Leveraging generative AI will simplify the software development on an already low-code platform. Plus, clients will use Appian’s private AI strategy, which addresses their critical privacy and security concerns. We look forward to tapping into Appian AI Copilot and unlocking greater business value for our customers.”

There are also additional new capabilities in the latest release of the Appian Platform. One is a more secure and scalable data fabric. Data fabric scalability has doubled to 4 million synced rows per record so users can unify their enterprise data to power and train AI services with built-in guardrails that protect the security and privacy of data, the company explained.

The tool offers an improved AI Skill Designer experience that is user-friendly. Creating custom and private AI models at scale is simplified, including the ability to test models before deploying them. Users can train and modify models for tasks like document and email classification, and seamlessly integrate them into workflows similar to other design elements.

Lastly, the new release has a more unified Appian RPA to create, manage, and deploy robotic tasks directly from Appian Designer using the familiar and intuitive design object experience. With the addition of groups and role maps, users can efficiently manage access and permissions for robotic tasks, enhancing security and control.

Additional details are available here.