Crowdbotics today released an extension for GitHub Copilot, available now through the GitHub and Azure Marketplaces. The Crowdbotics platform uses AI to help business stakeholders and IT collaborate and generate high-quality requirements definitions for application development projects. The platform further uses AI to turn these business requirements into technical requirements and implementation recommendations.

The new Crowdbotics extension for GitHub Copilot takes advantage of all the requirements and context in the Crowdbotics platform to help developers generate more accurate code with Copilot. Integrated with GitHub Copilot Chat, the extension enables developers to benefit from this accuracy improvement without ever having to leave their development environment.

A recent joint research study conducted by Crowdbotics, GitHub, and Microsoft using a subset of the Crowdbotics extension features, found that injecting business requirements from Crowdbotics PRD AI into GitHub Copilot’s neighboring tab context model, improved GitHub Copilot code suggestion acceptance rate by 14%. This change reflects a 51% relative improvement in the acceptance rate. Additionally, the study found that developers using this multi-model configuration were 25% more likely to succeed at feature development than non-AI assisted developers. The now-publicly available Crowdbotics extension has this feature built in, along with a number of other additional features to help developers stay “in flow” longer.

“The Crowdbotics extension for GitHub Copilot achieves what both GitHub and Crowdbotics aim to do: improve developers’ lives by making their code smarter and more accurate,” said Anand Kulkarni, CEO at Crowdbotics. “Product requirements are the holy grail when it comes to making coding more efficient, so harnessing the power of this extension is a no-brainer for any developer looking to speed up their workflows without compromising context or accuracy.”

Benefits of the Crowdbotics extension include:

Break features into decomposed layers, such as front end, back end, business logic, data schema or third-party integrations.

Technical recommendations for the integrations best suited for the app and development team.

Seamless connections between developers and PRDs without disrupting workflows or needing to switch to different windows.

The Crowdbotics extension is available now, with a free 30-day trial available through GitHub Marketplace.