Kony wants to help developers create personalized user experiences with the release of its Conversational AI DevKit. The new solution provides drag-and-drop conversational capabilities developers can integrate into their applications.

According to the company, AI-based conversational interfaces are the next wave of user interactions. Conversational AI refers to natural language processing capabilities in messaging apps, speech-based assistants such as Alexa or Siri, and chatbots that create personalized user experiences.

The appeal in conversational AI assistants such as chatbots is that they simulate human conversation and understand users’ intent and needs, the company explained.

Gartner recently revealed in its 2019 CIO Agenda that 31 percent of enterprises are already developing conversational platforms, and that there is a 48 percent year-over-year growth in interest.

“Conversational AI can transform the customer experience by enabling people to use their voices, or text, to interact more immersively with their apps,” said Bill Bodin, the CTO of Kony. “Whether it’s a smartphone or tablet app, a Progressive Web App (PWA), or a conventional online app, the Kony Quantum Conversation AI DevKit makes it much easier to integrate these advanced capabilities into an organization’s digital transformation initiative.”

According to Kony, the key benefits of the new DevKit include more personalized and engaging applications via an intelligent conversational interface, a low-code platform integration that makes it easier to build applications with these conversational capabilities, and the ability to deliver complex responses rapidly through integration to high-performance data integration and orchestration layers.

The new Conversational AI DevKit is available through the Kony Quantum platform. More information is available here.