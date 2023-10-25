AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 24, 2023 – Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced an expansion of their partnership with new, hybrid solutions and engineering collaboration that supports their shared vision to bring the power of generative AI to every enterprise.

In close collaboration with NVIDIA, Lenovo will deliver fully integrated systems that bring AI-powered computing to everywhere data is created, from the edge to the cloud, helping businesses easily deploy tailored generative AI applications to drive innovation and transformation across ​​any industry.

The offerings were described by Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang and NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang at the annual global Lenovo Tech World keynote held in Austin, Texas, where they discussed businesses’ need for end-to-end solutions that bring together accelerated systems, AI software and expert services to quickly build and run custom AI models using their own data.

Supported by the new Lenovo AI Professional Services Practice, the solutions enable enterprises to use a hybrid cloud approach – building their custom AI models using NVIDIA AI Foundations cloud service and then running them with on-prem Lenovo systems powered by NVIDIA’s latest hardware and software designed for generative AI.

“Together, Lenovo and NVIDIA are driving a new era of Hybrid AI for businesses, designing the next generation of technology that delivers an AI-powered future now and unlocks the power of their data anywhere it is created,” said Kirk Skaugen, President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “Lenovo’s expanded engineering and time to market partnership with NVIDIA simplifies the path to generative AI for all and helps customers anywhere rapidly use cutting-edge AI to transform their business.”

“With generative AI driving the greatest technology transformation of our time, enterprises are seeking solutions that give them the flexibility to develop and deploy workloads across their workstations, data centers and clouds,” said Bob Pette, Vice President of Enterprise Platforms at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA and Lenovo are providing a comprehensive portfolio of hybrid AI systems that businesses can rely on to power generative AI from virtually anywhere.”

Enabling Businesses to Securely Implement AI Faster

Lenovo’s NVIDIA-powered systems are optimized to run NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for secure, supported and stable production AI. With the NVIDIA NeMo™ framework, included in NVIDIA AI Enterprise, organizations can customize enterprise-grade large language models, available on NVIDIA AI Foundations. Using the latest retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technique and fine-tuning methods, enterprises can build generative AI applications with their unique business data which are optimized for production and running on Lenovo hybrid AI solutions.

At the center of the companies’ expanded partnership are the Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3 server and ThinkStation PX workstation, which are optimized for production AI running NVIDIA AI Enterprise. The ThinkSystem SR675V3 will include NVIDIA L40S GPUs, NVIDIA BlueField®-3 DPUs and NVIDIA Spectrum™-X networking. The ThinkStation PX will bring expanded AI capability and data center performance to the desktop by enabling up to 4x NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada GPUs in a system.

Additionally, Lenovo and NVIDIA will create next-generation systems based on the flexible NVIDIA MGX™ modular reference design to deliver a wide range of robust and secure solutions for the most demanding generative AI workloads and help businesses implement immersive simulations and cognitive decisions at scale with NVIDIA Omniverse​™​, a platform for connecting and developing OpenUSD applications.

The Lenovo solutions will also support the recently announced VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA, enabling the hundreds of thousands of VMware customers to streamline adoption of generative AI.

Lenovo Professional Services to Deploy an AI-Driven Future Now

Together, the companies are empowering businesses to easily deploy AI with confidence and begin their AI-driven transformations with the new Lenovo AI Professional Services Practice and Lenovo’s TruScale aaS offering, which enables businesses to leverage a pay as you go model.

Offering a breadth of services, solutions and platforms, the Lenovo AI Professional Services Practice helps businesses of all sizes navigate the AI landscape, find the right solutions, and put AI to work for their organizations quickly, cost-effectively and at scale. It helps bring AI from concept to reality — from designing AI roadmaps to deploying platforms and providing transparency into technology utilization with the Lenovo TruScale Hub.

To learn more, watch Yang and Huang at Tech World ’23 on demand.

For more information on how Lenovo and NVIDIA are working toward a smarter, faster future, visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/servers-storage/alliance/nvidia/