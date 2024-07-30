Pluralsight is on a mission to accelerate learning experiences on its upskilling platform with the launch of a new AI assistant called Iris.

Iris helps users more quickly discover content that is relevant to their questions, learning objectives, and goals.

It can also make recommendations on the platform’s thousands of learning paths and courses to create a more tailored educational plan. Pluralsight currently contains over 7,000 courses, 3,000 hands-on labs, and over 450 assessments, and with Iris it will be much easier to sort through all of that, the company explained.

Team leaders can also utilize Iris to figure out what skills their teams are missing so they can get them trained on the proper skills to close that gap.

“When integrated effectively, AI can improve and accelerate IT learning initiatives,” said Gina Smith, Ph.D, research director at IDC. “With the pace of technology moving faster than ever before, the next wave of technology talent must leverage AI, including AI assistants, to accelerate and personalize the upskilling process, making them smarter, faster.”

