Qualys has announced a new tool called Qualys TotalAI that will enable teams to better address the security risks of generative AI.

Specifically, it addresses the issues listed in the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs, which includes things like prompt injection, sensitive information disclosure, and model theft.

According to Qualys, one of the big challenges with securing LLMs is that there are many unapproved LLMs in use. Qualys TotalAI helps discover, inventory, and classify LLMs and their assets, including models, GPUs, software, and packages.

It also leverages a list of over 650 AI-specific vulnerabilities combined with threat feeds and asset exposures.

“We’re only beginning to scratch the surface of AI and LLM’s potential for driving value for enterprises. At the same time, we need to secure this burgeoning journey, so it doesn’t add new risk to the business,” said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. “At Qualys, we are committed to helping our customers stay ahead of emerging cybersecurity risk, and with Qualys TotalAI, enterprises can focus on growth and innovation, knowing they will stay protected from the most critical AI threats.”

Qualys TotalAI is expected to be available by Q4 of 2024 and is currently in early access.

