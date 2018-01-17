JetBrains has announced the latest update of its programming language, Kotlin 1.2.20. This release is a bugfix and tooling update for Kotlin 1.2. Features include addition of support for Gradle build cache, improved incremental compilation for Android and mixed Kotlin/Java project, IDE support for the new Kotlin style guide, inlay hints in the editor for implicit parameters and receivers of lambdas, and more. This update is compatible with versions of IntelliJ IDEA from 2017.1 to 2017.3 and Android Studio 3.0 and 3.1 Canary.

Google announces Cloud AutoML

Google has announced Cloud AutoML, a new artificial intelligence service designed to make it easier for developers to build machine learning models without having to have machine learning knowledge. According to the company, only a few businesses in the world have the talent and expertise on their staff to realize the full potential of machine learning. Even those that do have to invest a lot of time into building machine learning models.

The first release of the service will be Cloud AutoML Vision for creating custom ML models for image recognition.

“We believe Cloud AutoML will make AI experts even more productive, advance new fields in AI and help less-skilled engineers build powerful AI systems they previously only dreamed of,” Fei-Fei Li, chief scientist of Google Cloud AI, and Jia Li, head of R&D at Google Cloud Ai, wrote in a post.

AWS announces Auto Scaling

AWS has announced Auto Scaling. It builds on Amazon’s existing scaling features and will run on any desired EC2 Auto Scaling groups, EC2 Spot Fleets, ECS tasks, DynamoDB tables, DynamoDB Global Secondary Indexes, and Aurora Replicas that are a part of your applications. The service will be launched in Northern Virginia, Ohio, Oregon, Ireland, and Singapore, for now, with more regions to be added. There is also no additional charge for using the service.

CA Technologies will partner on collaborative robotics research

CA Technologies has announced that it will partner on Cobotics, which is a collaborative robotics project. It will work with the Tampere University of Technology and service company, Tieto, both located in Finland.

“Robotics has reached a stage where the value that robots provide can be significantly amplified by enabling them to truly collaborate with humans. Developing the right models and algorithms for that collaboration, while paying careful attention to safety and cybersecurity will define the next phase in the robotics field. CA has the experience and our researchers have the deep technical expertise that can help inform this evolution,” said Otto Berkes, executive vice president and chief technology officer, CA Technologies.