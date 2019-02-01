Presto Software has announced that is launching a non-profit organization to advance the open-source Presto SQL query engine. The Presto Software Foundation will work to ensure the project remains open, collaborative, and independent.

“From the beginning, we stressed the importance of code quality, architectural extensibility and open collaboration with the community,” said Martin Traverso, co-creator of Presto and co-founder of the Presto Software Foundation. “With the rapid expansion of both the Presto user base and Presto developer community over the last several years, establishing a non-profit to institutionalize these values is the next logical step to ensure that this project stands the test of time.”

Facebook challenges researchers to teach AI systems to learn language like children

In collaboration with Paris Sciences & Lettres Universes and Microsoft Research, Facebook AI Research is leading a challenge for researcher to teach AI systems to learn like children. The ZeroSpeech 2019 will challenge them to create a speech synthesizer using only audio inputs.

According to Facebook, this practice will have many uses for improving AI tasks related to languages that have limited linguistic or textual resources.

DeployHub partners with CircleCI

DeployHub has announced that it is partnering with CircleCI in order to make it easier to publish microservices and automate the release process. According to DeployHub, the partnership with CircleCI will create a completely repeatable deployment process for all states in the delivery pipeline.

“DeployHub’s open source and hosted release features are a perfect fit for integration with CircleCI,” said Tracy Ragan, CEO of DeployHub. “DeployHub brings deployment details into CircleCI, including the ability to catalog and publish microservices. And because DeployHub is open source, CircleCI users can start performing advanced release automation without the heavy cost of ARA tools.”

Twilio completes its acquisition of SendGrid

Twilio has completed its acquisition of email API platform SendGrid. According to Twilio, the transaction was valued at $3 billion and was completed in meetings of both companies on January 30.

SendGrid will continue to be led by its current CEO Sameer Dholakia, who will report to Twilio CEO, Jeff Lawson, and will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary.

“Effective customer engagement is a strategic imperative for every company. With SendGrid now a part of Twilio, our goal is to provide a complete platform for every form of customer engagement,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio co-founder and CEO. “Through our mutual developer-first approach, we empower the builders of the world to create magical customer experiences unique to every interaction.”