At the Samsung Developer Conference 2018, Samsung revealed new tools for its Bixby and SmartThings platforms.

The new Bixby Developer Studio offers developers the ability to build intelligence into more services and devices. Developers will be able to make capsules, which are services created for Bixby, and then make them accessible in the Bixby Marketplace.

It also is launching a redesigned version of Developer Workspace for its SmarterThings Platform. New tools in Developer Workspace include SmartThings Cloud Connector, SmartThings Device Kit, and SmartThings Hub Connector.

In addition, the company introduced a new user interface called One UI. According to Samsung, One UI has a minimal design that keeps the most relevant content on the bottom portion of the screen in order to make it more comfortable to use one-handed. Its minimal design also enables users to more easily navigate their phones.

Neurala to provide its Brain Builder platform to educators in the US and China

In an effort to address the AI skills gap, AI company Neurala will provide its Brain Builder platform to educators in the US and China. Brain Builder is an easy-to-use platform for managing and annotating training data and building AI applications.

“The AI skills gap is very real – by some estimates, there are only about 300,000 AI engineers worldwide, and only 22,000 AI PhDs worldwide, but millions are needed,” said Massimiliano Versace, co-founder and CEO of Neurala. “By providing Neurala’s Brain Builder platform to educators around the world, we’re giving developers the tools to accelerate their readiness to enter into the AI workforce with modern tools and build impactful, enterprise-level AI systems.”

Apptio launches Agile Insights for better decision making

Management system provider Apptio has announced an new product that will enable leaders to make better decisions on labor investments, team productivity, and labor capitalization.

Apptio Agile Insights is the first offering in the company’s vision to align Agile investments with business strategy. It will enable organizations to analyze the cost and utilization of Agile resources by integrating financial information with work execution information.

Pyze’s Growth Intelligence Platform gets new release

AI analytics and engagement platform provider Pyze has announced that the latest release of its Growth Intelligence Platform is now generally available. New updates to the platform include cross channel user insights, customizable dashboards, and a new user interface.

“Customers no longer differentiate between channels as they conduct a transaction. For example, users often add items to shopping carts on the mobile app and then checkout on the web,” said Prabhjot Singh, founder and CEO of Pyze. “Marketing teams don’t have the tools to track holistic user behavior or execute campaigns across channels. Pyze now empowers Marketing and Product teams the ability to understand user behavior across all channels so they can understand holistic usage, conduct meaningful segmentation, orchestrate effective marketing campaigns, and build more engaging products.”