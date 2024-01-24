SnapLogic has introduced GenAI Builder, a no-code generative AI tool for developing applications for enterprises. It’s designed to work with a variety of data sources, including old mainframe data and modern databases/APIs, and uses conversational AI to enhance digital interactions for customers, employees, and partners.

GenAI Builder is part of SnapLogic’s AI suite, helping businesses integrate AI with their data. This improves efficiency, accuracy, and personalization across various data types, both in the cloud and on-premises.

It’s useful for several functions, including customer support automation, data analysis, contract review, and personalized marketing.

The platform empowers both IT and business teams to rapidly and securely develop and deliver digital experiences, according to SnapLogic. It addresses the burgeoning demand from various business units for new, AI-driven services.

GenAI Builder also simplifies the integration of conversational AI assistants into both new and existing applications. This is facilitated through a user-friendly, no-code visual designer and a set of pre-built templates that cater to common use cases, making it accessible to users without extensive technical expertise.

The platform also allows for the combination of enterprise data with LLMs, enabling the creation of sophisticated Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) applications. This capability is crucial for generating context-specific AI results while upholding the utmost data integrity and security, according to SnapLogic.

“SnapLogic’s GenAI Builder has tremendous potential to help us overcome speed to market, accuracy and resource limitations as we explore creating new generative AI services,” said Gaurav Bajpai, senior director of engineering at Lumeris. “Our goal has always been to provide superior quality and value and by simplifying our integration journey, SnapLogic is helping us accelerate the development of powerful LLM-based GenAI applications which will significantly benefit our members and partners.”