Tricentis, a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering, today announced the expansion of its test management and analytics platform, Tricentis qTest, with the launch of Tricentis qTest Copilot. The latest addition to its suite of generative AI-powered Tricentis Copilot solutions, qTest Copilot harnesses the power of generative AI to simplify and accelerate test case generation, allowing for greater test coverage and higher quality software releases.

qTest Copilot is a generative AI assistant that automatically drafts test cases and test steps based on source documents and user requirements, offering considerable time-saving benefits when compared to manual approaches. Embedded into the newest version of the qTest platform, qTest Copilot combines Tricentis’ scalable and unified test management technology, with new AI-augmented features to allow QA and developer teams to greatly accelerate software delivery.

Users can quickly create test coverage of any application, as well as explore unidentified quality gaps by broadening the test scope to include tests for additional scenarios and unexpected events. With a single click, both test steps and expected results are generated in seconds, enabling users to deliver higher quality releases more confidently and with fewer escaping defects.

The addition of generative AI features into qTest also enables more common and consistent test case descriptions, which both new and existing teams can use to create standards for how test cases are written across their entire test coverage.

Other features include:

Select and easily control which projects and users are enabled for qTest Copilot.

Approve drafted test cases after modifying, deleting, or creating new steps as needed.

Prompt qTest Copilot to summarize for more concise outputs or to elaborate with more details.

Regenerate test steps or the entire test case without losing the overall test scope.

Learn more about how qTest Copilot, Tosca Copilot and Testim Copilot can help QA and development teams move faster and achieve better quality at https://www.tricentis.com/products/copilot