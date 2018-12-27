Android 9 Pie was initially released to Google devices on August 6, 2018, and now OnePlus’ 5 and 5T devices are the latest to begin receiving the update. The OTA (over-the-air) release will be incremental, with a small percentage of users getting the update today and a wider rollout beginning in a few days, the company explained.

New features that OnePlus 5 and 5T users can look forward to are a brand new UI, new navigation gestures, a security patch, gaming mode 3.0, a new Do Not Disturb mode, and integrated Google Lens mode.

Researchers develop AI system for identifying cancerous cells

Researchers at Osaka University in Japan have developed a new approach for distinguishing cancer cells from healthy ones. The new approach uses AI to identify cells by scanning microscopic images and it has higher accuracy than human judgement.

The research team plans to expand on this research and train it on more cancer cell types. The ultimate goal will be to develop a universal system for identifying and distinguishing cells.