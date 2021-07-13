The new Android Game Development Kit (AGDK) is a set of tools and libraries that help users develop, optimize, and deliver high-quality Android games.

The AGDK tools and libraries work across many different Android versions and work across almost any device in use today. Also, Android plans to enhance the AGDK features in future Android platform updates and the libraries will provide backward compatibility when possible.

The Android Game Development Extension adds Android as a platform target to Visual Studio and Android said it’s working with game engine developers to be able to integrate tools and libraries directly.

Additional details are available here.

Informatica launches data governance and catalog as-a-service

The enterprise cloud management provider Informatica announced a seamless data governance and catalog-as-a-service to help enterprises modernize their data and analytics governance programs.

Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud enables companies to accelerate trusted insights through data and analytics.

“The demand for access to trusted data and actionable intelligence has never been greater,” said Jitesh Ghai, chief product officer of Informatica. “Our Cloud Data Governance & Catalog solution with the industry’s first holistic data and AI governance is a big step towards helping enterprises truly operationalize an AI-powered cloud first, cloud-native approach to digital transformation.”

Google Cloud’s certificate service now generally available

Google Cloud announced that its Certificate Authority Service (CAS) is now generally available, offering a highly scalable and available private CA to address the unprecedented growth in certificates in the digital world.

The top desirable features of CAS according to Google include its scale and availability, cost savings, and security.

“Google Cloud CAS offers a virtually unbounded quota for the total number of issued certificates at a rate that can meet any of modern scales backed by an enterprise grade SLA, making customer managed deployments very hard to justify. Start planning your transition to a cloud-ready CA platform that CAS enables,” Anoosh Saboori, the product manager at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.