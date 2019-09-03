Red Hat 3scale API Management is an award winning platform that gives control, visibility and flexibility to organizations seeking to create and deploy an API program. It features comprehensive security, monetization, rate limiting, and community features that businesses seek backed by Red Hat’s solid scalability and performance.

Apigee is an API management platform for modernizing IT infrastructure, building microservices and managing applications. The platform was acquired by Google in 2016 and added to the Google Cloud. It includes gateway, security, analytics, developer portal, and operations capabilities.

Akana by Perforce provides an end-to-end API management solution for designing, implementing, securing, managing, monitoring, and publishing APIs. Ranked by Forrester as a leader in API management and the top vendor for API security, Akana has proven tools to take your APIs from strategy and design to deployment and optimization. The Akana API Platform helps you create and publish secure, reliable APIs that are elegant, easy to consume, built the right way, and running as they should be to improve the customer experience and drive growth in your business.

CA Technologies, a Broadcom company, helps customers create an agile business by modernizing application architectures with APIs and microservices. Layer7 API Management includes the industry’s most innovative solution for microservices, and provides the most trusted and complete capabilities across the API lifecycle for development, orchestration, security, management, monitoring, deployment, discovery and consumption.”

Cloud Elements delivers an API integration platform that allows APIs to work uniformly across hundreds of applications while sharing common data models. “Elements” unify APIs with enhanced capabilities for authentication, discovery, search, error handling and API maintenance. “Formulas” combine those Elements to automate business processes across applications. “Virtual Data Hubs” provide a normalized view of data objects, such as “accounts” or “payments.” All can be shared, modified and re-used, significantly improving developer and non-developer productivity.

Dell Boomi’s API management solution provides a unified and scalable, cloud-based platform to centrally manage and enrich API interactions through their entire lifecycle. With Boomi, users can rapidly configure any endpoint as an API, publish APIs on-premise or in the cloud, manage APIs with traffic control and usage dashboards.

IBM’s API Connect is designed for organizations looking to streamline and accelerate their journey into digital transformation; API Connect on IBM Cloud is an API lifecycle management offering which allows any organization to secure, manage and share APIs across cloud environments — including multi-cloud and hybrid environments. This makes API Connect an ideal, scalable solution for those that have, and need to expose APIs without fear of cloud-specific vendor lock-in.

Kong delivers a next-generation API and service lifecycle management platform designed for modern architectures, including microservices, containers, cloud and serverless. Offering high flexibility, scalability, speed and performance, Kong enables developers and Global 5000 enterprises to reliably secure, connect and orchestrate microservice APIs for modern applications. Kong is building the future of service control platforms to intelligently broker information across services.

Microsoft’s Azure API Management solution enables users to publish, manage, secure and analyze APIs in minutes. It features the ability to create an API gateway and developer portal quickly, ability to manage all APIs in one place, provides insights into APIs, and connects to back-end services.

As part of MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform, MuleSoft’s Anypoint API Manager is designed to help users manage, monitor, analyze and secure APIs in a few simple steps. The manager enables users to proxy existing services or secure APIs with an API management gateway; add or remove pre-built or custom policies; deliver access management; provision access; and set alerts so users can respond proactively.

Nevatech Sentinet is an enterprise class API Management platform written in .NET that is available for on-Premise, cloud and hybrid environments. It connects, mediates and manages interactions between providers and consumers of services across enterprises for businesses or end-customers. Sentinet supports industry SOAP and REST standards as well as Microsoft specific technologies and includes an API Repository for API Governance, API versioning, auto-discovery, description, publishing and Lifecycle Management.

Oracle released the Oracle API Platform Cloud Service. The new service was developed with the API-first design and governance features from its acquisition of Apiary as well as Oracle’s own API management capabilities. The service provides an end-to-end service for designing, prototyping, documenting, testing and managing the proliferation of critical APIs.

Postman is the leading collaboration platform for API development, used by more than 7 million developers and 300,000+ companies worldwide. Postman allows users to design, mock, debug, test, document, monitor, and publish APIs – all from one place. Postman’s native apps for macOS, Windows, and Linux provide advanced features and a variety of tools that can be used to extend Postman including Newman, Postman’s command-line tool, the Postman API, the API Network, and integrations.

SmartBear Software empowers users to thrive in the API economy with tools to accelerate every phase of the API lifecycle. SmartBear is behind some of the biggest names in the API market, including Swagger, SoapUI and ServiceV. With Swagger’s easy-to-use API development tools, SoapUI’s automated testing proficiency, AlertSite’s API-monitoring and ServiceV’s mocking and virtualization capabilities, users can build, test, share and manage the best performing APIs.

SnapLogic Lifecycle API Management is an end-to-end solution designed for managing, scaling and controlling API consumption quickly, seamlessly and securely. Features include request/response transformations, API traffic control and productization, OAuth2 authentication support, advanced API analytics, threat detection, and the developer portal.

TIBCO Cloud Mashery is a cloud-native API management platform that can be deployed anywhere, either as a SaaS service or containerized in cloud-native and on-premise environments. Mashery delivers market-leading full lifecycle API management capabilities for enterprises adopting cloud-native development and deployment practices, such as DevOps, Microservices, and Containers. Its capabilities includes API creation, productization, security, and analytics of an API program and community of developers.