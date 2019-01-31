Enterprise software development tool provider GrapeCity has announced Documents for Imaging .NET Standard 2.0 (GcImaging) to its documents API product line. Developers can now create, load, modify and save images in .NET Standard 2.0 apps with this latest release.

According to the company, GcImaging was created out of a need for a .NET Standard 2.0 imaging library. “GcImaging for .NET Standard 2.0 is ideal for developers needing to produce accurate images for image transmission. For example, in the healthcare and medical industries, GcImaging can be used to generate images from X-rays and ultrasounds to detect conditions for patient screening. Photographers can dither high-color-depth images to view on low-color-depth environments, like embedded systems,” the company wrote in its announcement.

Other use cases include analyzing remotely-sensed images and enhancing images for acoustic imaging, according to GrapeCity’s product manager Shilpa Sharma.

Top features include the ability to

Load and save images from popular formats like BMP, JPEG, GIF, PNG and TIFF

Process images in code

Draw graphics on images

Draw text on images

Work with TIFF images

Covert images

Extract Exif metadata from images

Watermark images

The release also comes with full support on Windows, macOS and Linux, and can be deployed as a functions-as-a-service with AWS Lambda, Azure functions and other cloud services, the company explained.