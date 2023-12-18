Reveille 10 is designed to optimize the customer experience for business-critical applications reliant on Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platforms, according to the company in a post.

This release addresses the management challenges organizations face with expanding intelligent automation programs, offering increased visibility into ECM operations and expediting the recovery of automated issues.

Among the noteworthy features introduced in Reveille 10 is native support for the PostgreSQL open-source database system, commonly used in cloud hypervisor environments. This support reduces ongoing support costs and provides organizations with greater flexibility in choosing their database options.

A significant enhancement in Reveille 10 is its extension of application management capabilities to cover Hyland OnBase RESTful-based applications. This ensures comprehensive support for modern OnBase web applications, contributing to a seamless user experience.

Additionally, Reveille 10 seamlessly integrates with JIRA issue tracking software, streamlining agile development processes. This integration establishes a user friendly interface for issue tracking, improving collaboration and efficiency in managing software projects.

Reveille 10 aims to bridge the management gap for organizations by expanding intelligent automation programs, offering a suite of features to enhance ECM operations and support critical business applications.

“The new Reveille capabilities further eliminate ECM and RPA manual operating data gathering and observation, deliver expanded ECM management information, and reduce ECM operating risk—by providing a focused ECM management experience,” said Brian DeWyer, the CTO and co-founder of Reveille.