Yugabyte has announced the release of YugabyteDB 2.25, which offers complete compatibility with PostgreSQL 15 and introduces several new features.

According to the company’s co-founder and co-CEO Karthik Ranganathan explained that this release is the culmination of a long-term project to bring YugabyteDB users the features that were added in more recent versions of PostgreSQL as well as enable YugabyteDB to easily adopt future PostgreSQL versions.

Yugabyte explained that while the most recent version of PostgreSQL is 17 (released in September), most companies are still running PostgreSQL 14 in production due to its compatibility with their existing tools and operating systems.

“Although PostgreSQL remains the most popular database among developers, a factor that slows down adoption of newer PostgreSQL features or innovations is the risks upgrading can bring, especially the potential impact on existing applications,” Ranganathan said.

YugabyteDB now has access to features that were added between versions 11.2 and 15, such as generated columns, foreign keys on partitioned tables, and multi-range aggregates for improved data modeling and querying.

Users can now easily make upgrades or downgrades to newer versions without downtime, ensuring better business continuity, disaster recovery, and uninterrupted data capture.