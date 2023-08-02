Betty Blocks introduced the Low-Code AI Toolkit, allowing organizations to integrate AI into their solutions securely and effortlessly, even without extensive technical expertise.

This empowers them to quickly build and test solutions without the need for complex IT projects while ensuring compliance with company policies. Additionally, Betty Blocks offers expertise to help create a sustainable AI implementation strategy collaboratively.

“Implementing AI is currently a difficult process with complex toolsets. With the Betty Blocks

Low-Code AI Toolkit, organizations can leverage the power of AI to build flexible low-code solutions without compromising security and development speed. The Betty Blocks platform functions as a centralized place where organizations can connect to multiple Large Language Models (LLMs) and take their capabilities to the next level with bespoke low-code solutions. A common use case is connecting multiple AI providers and switching models for specific document searches. Connecting to multiple LLMs offers more flexibility and ensures organizations don’t get stuck when an LLM changes or is prohibited due to new company regulations. This makes AI adoption as simple as possible and lower barriers to entry,” said Chris Obdam, CEO and co-founder of Betty Blocks.

By utilizing AI, organizations can address many different use cases such as automated summarization of documents, document generation, simplifying complex texts, entity anonymization, and a chatbot that can be combined with these use cases. One of the AI solutions that is already driving a lot of traction is the AI Search Hub.

Traditional knowledge management faces challenges due to vast amounts of unorganized documents scattered across multiple databases and sources. This makes finding the right information through conventional keyword searches time-consuming and frustrating. To address this, the AI Search Hub revolutionizes document search by streamlining the process and enhancing relevancy.

Users can leverage powerful search functionality by connecting databases and sources to the hub. The AI Search Hub utilizes advanced language models to understand the semantic meaning and context of user queries, resulting in highly relevant search results. The hub lists relevant documents along with a percentage match to the query, even providing results from multiple connected sources like Netdocs and Sharepoint.

By using the AI Search Hub, organizations can find information faster and more accurately, facilitating efficient knowledge management.