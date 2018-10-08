Today in the opening keynote at the SF Blockchain Week Epicenter, Oasis Labs announced a partnership with a16zcrypto, Accel, Binance Labs, Pantera Capital and Polychain Capital to launch a first-of-its kind program to accelerate privacy-first computing on blockchain. The Oasis Startup Hub will provide innovative developers with guidance from leading investors, hands-on technical support and early access to breakthrough technology to enable new applications which feature the security, privacy and scalability benefits of Oasis Labs’s decentralized protocol.

“As high-profile privacy failures proliferate, the value of applications that put data protection at the heart of operations will only continue to soar,” said Jake Flomenberg, partner at Accel. “Oasis is taking an important step toward building a vibrant community committed to addressing serious issues in today’s computing landscape. Together, we’re helping unleash the power of data through innovative applications which responsibly protect privacy.”

“We’ve seen strong interest in our private testnet from companies and developers who want to build scalable applications that protect user data and put privacy first–and are constrained by existing platforms,” said Dr. Dawn Song, CEO of Oasis Labs. “We’re encouraged by the diversity and volume of application developers who share our values and validate our approach. We designed the Oasis Startup Hub to bring experts together for invaluable interactions around how to design, build and deliver exciting new applications.”

The Oasis Startup Hub is designed to create a thriving ecosystem of developers, investors, technologists and business leaders building on Oasis’ platform. Key benefits include:

Investor insights: Strategic advice and feedback from top VC investors with small group working sessions and private events.

Technical guidance: Dedicated time and technical support from Oasis Labs engineers including office hours, on-demand support and opportunities to provide feedback on the platform.

Early technology access: Early access to Oasis technology and information about new features on the Oasis roadmap before they’re released publicly.

“Oasis has impressed us with technical acumen and business leadership, and working closely with their team on this project reflects the depth of our commitment,” said Paul Veradittakit, partner at Pantera Capital. “The Oasis Startup Hub offers a unique opportunity to share expertise and relationships to solve key issues around blockchain scalability and privacy, and move toward widespread adoption.”

At launch, several companies have already joined the Oasis Startup Hub, developing applications that require strong privacy protections that range from decentralized credit scoring to distributed data marketplaces for artificial intelligence. Interested dApp developers can apply by submitting a proposal online via oasislabs.com/startup