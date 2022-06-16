Armory announced the general availability of Armory Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service to deliver declarative deployments across multiple environments that support advanced progressive strategies.

“Our goal is to give companies a solution that’s simple to use but will grow with them as complexity increases,” said Jim Douglas, president and CEO of Armory. “The new product enables development teams to confidently deploy their software every time without worrying about reliability and security.”

Armory Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service can act as either a standalone product for cloud-first companies or as an extension of the continuous delivery solution Spinnaker.

The tool also offers environment-specific controls and advanced deployment strategies such as blue/green and canary to specify how much traffic is exposed to new changes. This enables development teams to automatically and continuously verify a service is healthy before routing all traffic to the new version.

The marketing analytics company Upwave said that CD solutions were too costly for the small company, but the new Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service greatly improved the company’s scalability. “The main benefit is that we have converged on a simpler model of continuous integration/continuous deployment, enabling us to do more. It’s easier, it’s simpler, and we have more functionality,” said Christopher Baldwin, the chief architect at Upwave. “Simply put, it raises the bar for quality across our engineering organization as a whole. Isn’t that part of the software development dream?”