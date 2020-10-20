MongoDB Atlas has been updated with multi-cloud clusters. According to the company, the solution enables developers to leverage the best from each cloud provider, including services such as AI, analytics, and serverless development products.

“With the availability of MongoDB Atlas multi-cloud clusters, customers can build, deploy and run powerful, highly available applications across different cloud providers, giving them unprecedented flexibility on where they can deploy applications, and what services they can leverage from our cloud infrastructure partners,” said Dev Ittycheria, the president and CEO of MongoDB.

Multi-cloud clusters give organizations the unprecedented flexibility to seamlessly migrate their data—a typically onerous challenge—from one cloud provider to another to meet the changing needs of their application or business requirements, the company explained.

Git 2.29 released

Git 2.29 offers experimental support for writing a repository’s objects using a SHA-256 hash of their contents, instead of using SHA-1 as well as other new features.

When files are added to a repository, Git copies their contents in its local database and creates a ‘tree’ object that refers to the blobs.

Other features include the addition of negative refspecs and new git shortlog tricks. Additional details are available here.

Microsoft Edge WebView2

Today’s release includes a forward-compatible WebView2 SDK along with the production-ready WebView2 Runtime.

These can be used in any Win32 C/C++ application, and are supported across existing Windows versions.

WebView2 is Microsoft’s new embedded web control built on top of Microsoft Edge, which means that a Windows app developer will now have access to the latest web tech in both existing and new apps.

Neo4j Graph Data Science 1.4 released with new data algorithms

Neo4j for Graph Data Science 1.4 is a graph-native machine learning functionality commercially available for enterprises.

The latest Neo4j version includes graph embedding algorithms that learn the structure of a user’s graph, rather than relying on predetermined formulas to calculate specific features like centrality scores.

“The ability to learn generalized, predictive features from data is significant because organizations don’t always know how to represent connected data for use in machine learning models,” Neo4j wrote in a post.

Fluree Web3 data platform now open source

Fluree released its core source code under the AGPL open source license. Developers can now pull from and contribute to Fluree on Github, in turn building a new internet ecosystem that promotes data-centric security, traceability and global interoperability.

“By open sourcing our technology, we reject the status quo practice of locking data up in proprietary format, and instead solidify our commitment to building best-in-class open source solutions to modern data management problems,” said Fluree co-CEO Brain Platz. “We are offering enterprises a bridge from vendor lock-in towards a future of complete data ownership, portability and interoperability.”

Fluree’s key use cases include verifiable credentials, decentralized identifiers, master data management, open data platforms and integrations with public blockchains. Additional details are available here.