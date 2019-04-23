The newly updated CNCF CI V2.2.0 dashboard update adds third-party validation of builds, deployments and end-to-end testing for CNCF’s Graduated and Incubating projects.
The CNCF CI status dashboard continually validates each project for any commit on stable and head that’s running on Kubernetes clusters provisioned to a bare metal environment. The results of each testing stage are then published to the cncf.ci status dashboard.
The upcoming iterations of the status dashboard will focus on supporting a sustainable and scalable project ecosystem and will integrate with a project’s active CI system.
Harness announces $60 million in Series B funding
Harness, a software startup that launched early last year, received $60 million in its Series B round. The round was led by IVP, GV and ServiceNow Ventures and included Menlo Ventures and Unusual Ventures.
Harness specializes in providing continuous-delivery-as-a-service platforms for companies. The company has also created Continuous Verification which can automate rollbacks within minutes.
“Moving into this next phase of growth means we’ll be able to soon unveil new features and products that further solve the complexity around software delivery,” the company stated in a post.
Redis Enterprise is now available as fully managed database-as-a-service on Microsoft Azure
Redis Labs announced that Redis Enterprise is now available as a fully managed Database-as-a-Service in Azure Virtual Network or as a downloadable software.
Redis Enterprise helps with high speed transactions, job & queue management, user session stores, real time data ingest, notifications, content caching and time-series data.
“Redis Enterprise enables customers to take advantage of automating deployments and operations with the scalability, reliability, and agility of Microsoft Azure to manage data growth.” said John Montgomery, the CVP of the Developer Division at Microsoft.