MarkLogic Corporation, the next-generation data platform provider for simplifying data integration, announced today that it has become one of the first independent software vendors to certify container images built on Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI). Red Hat certification on UBI makes it easier than ever to deploy MarkLogic. Certification on UBI provides enhanced reliability, security, and performance when run on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift.

Red Hat UBI is compliant with the Open Container Initiative (OCI) image specification and is built from Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform. Customers deploying MarkLogic containers built on Red Hat UBI gain the benefits of Red Hat Enterprise Linux as the user space inside the container image, even if the container is not deployed on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Red Hat UBI enables users to build a container once and freely distribute it to any repository including Docker Hub, the worlds’ largest free library and community for containers.

“We are excited to be one of the first vendors to deliver containers built with Red Hat UBI, bringing our customers a more reliable way to deploy MarkLogic in containers,” said Joe Pasqua, EVP and Head of Products at MarkLogic. “MarkLogic has always been compatible with container technologies like Docker. Now, with containers built on Red Hat UBI and distributed through Docker Hub, the image building process is standardized, following best practices from Docker and embedding the right level of enhanced security and image layering to provision an efficient and effective MarkLogic environment.”

The NoSQL, multi-model MarkLogic database makes developers a priority, with the goal of providing a fast and iterative way to integrate, store, manage, and search data. By combining MarkLogic and containers—and now Red Hat Container Certification —developers can build, test, release, and iterate code even faster and more reliably. Certified MarkLogic container images are supported by MarkLogic in collaboration with Red Hat, and, with automated builds, users will always have access to the latest updates.

To access MarkLogic images (including UBI images), please visit https://hub.docker.com/_/marklogic. MarkLogic UBI image information is also available through the Red Hat Container Catalog.