Visual Studio Code 1.53 includes JavaScript debugging with support for conditional exception breakpoints and Node.js worker_threads, as well as Notebook UX updates, a markdown preview image auto update, and more.

Users can now start multiple concurrent debug sessions and each subsequent debug session will have a number at the end of the name so it can be easily found.

The release also comes with experimental support for searching in open editors, which is enabled by default in Insiders.

Additional details on Visual Studio Code 1.53 are available here.

Mixed Reality feature tool for Unity

The new application simplifies the process of learning about new Mixed Reality features from Microsoft.

The tool can keep users up to date on new features and new versions of existing ones by identifying required dependencies, downloading the packages and, assists with updating one’s Unity project to include those features.

Additional details on the new tool are available here.

Anchore Enterprise 3.0 released

The new version of Anchore’s container security and compliance platform, Enterprise 3.0, broadens the coverage of the software supply chain by making the security status of running images visible to developers and security teams.

New capabilities include end-to-end container security from development to Kubernetes, distributed scanning that integrates with developer workflows, and reduced false positives, which enables developers to focus on critical security issues.

“Digital transformation is driving companies and government agencies to improve their cybersecurity posture,” said Saïd Ziouani, CEO of Anchore. “With Anchore Enterprise 3.0 we’re expanding DevSecOps protections and reducing security risks by providing multiple layers of protection across the software supply chain.”

GitHub Marketplace updates

GitHub reduced its Marketplace transaction fees and revamped its Technology Partner Program to support its marketplace partners.

GitHub also announced that it’s increasing developers’ take-home pay for apps sold in the marketplace from 75 to 95%.

The company also aims to make the app verification process on the Marketplace more simple by validating the domain with a simple DNS TXT record, validating the email address on record, and requiring two-factor authentication for one’s GitHub organization.

Additional details on the updates are available here.