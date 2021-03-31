Online session will highlight the role of customizable, browser-based data quality management in easing path to data governance

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced a free webinar designed to offer IT and business stakeholders insight on the role of simple, easy-to-use customer data management. Featuring Unison, Melissa’s flagship data quality platform, the webinar will demonstrate intuitive data quality management through a centralized portal, browser-based and customizable to user needs with no coding required. Offered as part of Dataversity’s Demo Day event series, the Unison session is slated for April 14, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Eastern and users can register here.

Resolving bad, dirty, or duplicate data is a costly and time-consuming process, especially when dealing with many millions of records across multiple platforms and databases. Melissa’s Unison platform empowers business users with a rich set of data quality transformation tools including data standardization, validation, and enrichment to deliver high quality information throughout the enterprise. Best-in-class parsing, matching, profiling, and cleansing are all incorporated in advanced container technology that is scalable across multiple servers and works completely offline. This allows data to be managed confidently on-site to meet compliance and security requirements. Webinar attendees will explore:

Creating data quality projects for address, name, phone, and email cleansing and verification

Matching and deduplication based on golden record and survivorship rules

Job scheduling and automation

Robust reporting and analytics