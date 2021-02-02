CData Software is a leader in data access and connectivity solutions. It specializes in the development of data drivers and data access technologies for real-time access to online or on-premise applications, databases and web APIs. The company is focused on bringing data connectivity capabilities natively into tools organizations already use. It also features ETL/ELT solutions, enterprise connectors, and data visualization.

Matillion’s data transformation software empowers customers to extract data from a wide number of sources, load it into their chosen cloud data warehouse (CDW) and transform that data from its siloed source state, into analytics-ready insights – prepared for advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence use cases. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure, enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Azure Marketplaces. Matillion is dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion’s cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com.

Red Hat Integration is a comprehensive set of integration and messaging technologies that provide developers and architects with cloud-native tools for connecting applications and systems. It offers capabilities for application and API connectivity, API management and security, data integration and transformation, service composition, service orchestration, real-time messaging, data streaming, change data capture, and cross-datacenter consistency—all combined with a cloud-native platform and toolchain to support the full spectrum of modern application development.

Boomi’s low-code, unified platform helps organizations adapt and overcome the fundamental challenges of today’s business market by helping to instantly connect everyone to everything. Over the past seven years, Boomi has grown and evolved its Boomi AtomSphere Platform. The platform now includes the option of data catalog and preparation, powered by next generation AI capabilities of Unifi Software, which Boomi acquired in December 2019, to anticipate ever-evolving market trends and exceed expectations for its more than 12,000 customers.

IBM DataStage of IBM Cloud Pak for Data combines data integration with DataOps, governance and analytics. Features include a full spectrum of data and AI services, parallel engine and automated load balancing, metadata support for policy-driven data access, automated delivery pipelines for production, and pre-built connectors and stages. Other data integration products from IBM include InfoSphere Information Server for Data Integration and IBM BigIntegrate.

Informatica has been named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for 15 consecutive years. Whether data is multi-cloud or on-premise, Informatica has solutions to bring together all data and apps in batch or real time. Its integration hub includes the ability to publish/subscribe curated data, automated data processing and storage on Hadoop, governed data integration, and cloud orchestration. It’s PowerCenter forms the foundation of data integration initiatives including analytics and data warehousing, data migration, consolidation and data governance.

Microsoft offers SQL Server Integration Services for on-premises data integration tasks and Azure Data Factory for Azure-based data integration tasks. According to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, users turn to Microsoft’s data integration solutions for its low total cost of ownership, speed of implementation, ease of use and ability to integrate with other Microsoft services.

Mulesoft’s Anypoint Platform enables businesses to spend less time on the communication between databases and applications and more time working on core business processes. Businesses can easily synchronize, share, migrate and manage data with visibility and control over application, performance and operational management.

Oracle Data Integrator is a comprehensive data integration platform that is capable of handling high-volume, high-performance batch loads, event-driven, trickle-feed integration processes, and SOA-enabled data services. The latest version of the solution improved its developer productivity capabilities and user experience with a redesigned user interface and deeper integrations.

Precisely, previously Syncsort, integrates data with cloud and next-generation platforms as well as IT operations solutions in order to unlock the full potential of enterprise data. The company offers security information and event management (SIEM) solutions, real-time CDC and ETL solutions, IT operations analytics and management, and cloud data warehousing.

Qlik’s data integration platform, when combined with the company’s analytics platform and its data literacy as a service offering, delivers an end-to-end approach to Active Intelligence. Unlike traditional approaches, Active Intelligence realizes the potential in data pipelines by bringing together data at rest with data in motion for continuous intelligence derived from real-time, up-to-date information, and is specifically designed to take or trigger immediate actions.

SAP’s data integration offerings include the SAP Data Intelligence solution, SAP Data Services, and SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite, along with integration capabilities of the SAP HANA platform. These offerings are part of SAP’s Business Technology Platform and have a focus on delivering comprehensive integration.

Software AG’s data integration solutions allow users to integrate data easily and confidently. webMethods OneData enables users to easily reconcile, cleanse and synchronize master data. Additionally, it improves data integration and management by allowing users to make trusted data available to everyone through various access pointers, eliminate data redundancies, and manage data integration projects from mergers and acquisitions.

SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to speed all stages of IT integration projects – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform.

Talend Data Fabric is the only data integration and integrity platform that simplifies all aspects of working with data for analysis and use, driving critical business outcomes. Talend Data Fabric includes a suite of apps to ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, uncompromised, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout the organization.

TIBCO Software offers data virtualization, cloud integration, cloud events, messaging, streaming and foresight services. The company recently acquired data management and analytics provider Information Builders to help advance the TIBCO Connected Intelligence platform.