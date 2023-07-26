RALEIGH, NC – July 26, 2023 – Allstacks, a leader in value stream intelligence, today announced that it has successfully renewed a Type 2 Service Organization Control (SOC 2) examination conducted by an independent auditor. The audit demonstrated that the Allstacks platform meets specific criteria for guarding the data security of its clients and their customers. SOC 2 certification provides users of the Allstacks platform with further assurance that their vital information and that of their customers is safe.

“Allstacks’ SOC 2 certification underscores our commitment to customer security and data integrity. We know that any risk to data is incredibly uncomfortable for our customers. It is a point of pride for Allstacks to have no exceptions to our data security,” said Jeremy Freeman, Co-founder & CTO of Allstacks. “We want leaders to focus on improving their team without extra chores, and worrying about vendor data security is one chore we’re happy to eliminate.”

Service Organization Controls (SOC), as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is the name of a suite of reports produced during an audit. It is intended for use by organizations that provide information systems as a service to issue validated reports of internal controls over those systems. SOC 2 certification defines criteria for managing customer data based on five “trust service principles:” security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. A SOC 2 Type 2 certification provides details on the operational effectiveness of a vendor’s system.

The Allstacks platform provides predictive forecasting and risk management to software organizations. This one-of-a-kind product is based on a groundbreaking forecasting algorithm, using benchmark data to help companies predict what will happen during a software development project and when the work will be completed. The platform’s SOC 2 certification assures Allstacks customers that their data is secure. Allstacks has also received SOC 1 certification, which attests to the security of financial information on the platform. Allstacks has proudly passed these independent reviews and is confident that its customers can use the platform to improve software development outcomes without having to worry about data security.

About Allstacks

Allstacks is a predictive forecasting and risk management platform that improves software development outcomes. By running machine learning and AI models across the data from the entire software development lifecycle, Allstacks identifies at-risk initiatives and then provides solutions to get them back on track. For more information about Allstacks, visit https://www.allstacks.com/.