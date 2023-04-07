Google announced a new data deletion policy to provide users with more transparency and authority when it comes to managing their in-app data.

Developers will soon be required to include an option in their apps for users to initiate the process of deleting their account and associated data both within the app and online on applications that allow the creation of user accounts. This option will have to be linked to Data safety forms in apps.

“While Play’s Data safety section already lets developers highlight their data deletion options, we know that users want an easier and more consistent way to request them,” said Bethel Otuteye, the senior director of product management at Android App Safety in a blog post. “By creating a more intuitive experience with this policy, we hope to better educate our shared users on the data controls available to them and create greater trust in your apps and in Google Play more broadly.”

With this new option, users who do not want to delete their entire account will have the option to delete specific data, such as activity history, images, or videos.

Developers who need to keep certain data for legitimate reasons, such as security, fraud prevention, or regulatory compliance, are required to disclose those practices clearly.

Google is asking developers to submit answers to new deletion questions in their app’s Data Safety form by December 7th. Google Play users will begin to see reflected changes in theirapp’s store listing by early next year.