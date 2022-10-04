The data streaming platform Confluent has announced new capabilities in Stream Governance, its governance solution for Apache Kafka and data in motion. The new capabilities are available as part of a new tier of offerings, Stream Governance Advanced.

In addition to the existing features offered in Stream Governance Essentials, the Advanced version provides extra ways for discovering and understanding data in motion, according to Confluent.

It offers point-in-time lineage of data, which can help companies look back into a data stream’s history. Customers can either look back at a 24-hour period of history, or a one-hour window across a seven-day range.

Stream Catalog now includes the ability to add more information and data. New business metadata can be added to add context like which team owns a topic, how it is used, and who to contact in regards to questions about data.

Confluent has also doubled the global availability of Schema Registry to 28 regions as increated its uptime SLA.

“Businesses heavily rely on real-time data to make fast and informed decisions, so it’s paramount that the right teams have quick access to trustworthy data,” said Chad Verbowski, senior vice president of engineering at Confluent. “With Stream Governance, organizations can understand the full scope of streams flowing across their business so they can quickly leverage that data to power endless use cases.”