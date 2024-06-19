The data management company Datadobi has announced StorageMAP 7.0, the latest version of its unstructured data management platform.

“StorageMAP 7.0 is revolutionizing the way businesses and government organizations handle their unstructured data, transforming it into a powerhouse of strategic advantage,” said Carl D’Halluin, CTO of Datadobi.

StorageMAP 7.0 introduces two new analytics features: Custom Dashboards and an Analysis Module. Custom Dashboards allow users to create specific views of data that can be sorted and filtered by metadata fields or StorageMAP tags. They can be displayed in a number of ways, such as time charts, series charts, or lists, and can be exported to PowerPoint for easy sharing.

The Analysis Module is a new tool that allows for better analysis of trends in a dataset. It can incorporate multiple layers of filters and classifications, and then the data can be easily exported to create charts, a tabular output, or other reports.

This release also adds support for WORM migration from IBM COS and Hitachi HCP Object systems to S3 systems that support the Object Lock API. According to Datadobi, this allows customers to transfer data while still retaining legal hold status and retention dates.

“Achieving Service Level Agreements in areas such as data resilience, resource optimization, data portability, and operational excellence, etc. is high on IT leaders’ priority list. StorageMAP’s new capabilities to better meet business requirements, decrease vulnerabilities, and control costs may offer welcome relief for these challenges,” said Dave Pearson, infrastructure research vice president at IDC.

