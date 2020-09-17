Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced its global sponsorship of the SQLSaturdays event series supporting Microsoft data professionals worldwide with networking, education, and peer-based learning. Melissa will sponsor an ongoing slate of free events around the globe, addressing data quality challenges across data management, cloud and hybrid architecture, analytics, business intelligence, AI, and more.

Participants can view and register for regional events here. In addition to supporting both full and community editions of SQL Server® Integration Services (SSIS), Melissa’s comprehensive tools and services support Microsoft data professionals using .NET™, Dynamics CRM, and Excel®.

“SQLSaturdays represent a unique collaborative training and professional development opportunity – helping data pros connect, share, and learn,” said Bud Walker, VP Enterprise Sales & Strategy, Melissa. “Melissa recognizes the value of this kind of in-depth data quality training from an international perspective. It’s in sync with our own extensive capabilities and the growing needs of businesses handling and maintaining customer data across the globe.”

Adding value to its SQLSaturday sponsorship, Melissa is also a PASS Knowledge Partner, committed to deeper engagement and sharing insight relevant to solving real-world data quality challenges such as how to apply tools, accelerate analytics, and monetize data cleansing.

Click here to register for a SQLSaturday event in your region. To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team for additional information, support, or solutions, visit https://www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.