Opsera, the Unified DevOps platform powered by Hummingbird AI trusted by top Fortune 500 companies, today announced that it has partnered with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to empower software and DevOps engineers to deliver software faster, safer and smarter through AI/ML model deployments and schema rollback capabilities.
Opsera leverages its DevOps platform and integrations and builds AI agents and frameworks to revolutionize the software delivery management process with a unique approach to automating data orchestration.
Opsera is now part of Databricks’ Built on Partner Program and Technology Partner Program.
The partnership enables:
● AI/ML Model Deployments with Security and Compliance Guardrails: Opsera
ensures that model training and deployment using Databricks infrastructure meets
security and quality guardrails and thresholds before deployment. Proper model training
allows customers to optimize Databricks Mosaic AI usage and reduce deployment risks.
● Schema Deployments with Rollback Capabilities: Opsera facilitates controlled
schema deployments in Databricks with built-in rollback features for enhanced flexibility
and confidence. Customers gain better change management and compliance tracking
and reduce unfettered production deployments, leading to increased adoption of
Databricks and enhanced value of automation pipelines.
“The development of advanced LLM models and Enterprise AI solutions continues to fuel an
insatiable demand for data,” said Torsten Volk, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group.
“Partnerships between data management and data orchestration vendors to simplify the
ingestion and ongoing management of these vast flows of data are necessary responses to
these complex and extremely valuable AI efforts.”
Additional benefits of the Opsera and Databricks partnership include:
● Powerful ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) Capabilities: Databricks’ Spark-based
engine enables efficient ETL from various sources into a centralized data lake. This
empowers Opsera to collect and orchestrate vast amounts of data, increasing developer
efficiency and accelerating data processing efficiency.
● Scalable and Flexible Data Intelligence Platform: Databricks’ Delta UniForm and
Unity Catalog provide a scalable, governed, interoperable, and reliable Data Lakehouse
solution, enabling Opsera to orchestrate large volumes of structured and unstructured
data efficiently.
● Advanced Analytics and ML: Databricks Mosaic AI’s integrated machine learning
capabilities allow Opsera to efficiently build and deploy AI/ML models for predictive
analytics, anomaly detection and other advanced use cases.
● Seamless Integration: Databricks integrates seamlessly with Opsera’s existing
technology stack, facilitating smooth data flow and enabling end-to-end visibility of the
DevOps platform.