Opsera, the Unified DevOps platform powered by Hummingbird AI trusted by top Fortune 500 companies, today announced that it has partnered with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to empower software and DevOps engineers to deliver software faster, safer and smarter through AI/ML model deployments and schema rollback capabilities.

Opsera leverages its DevOps platform and integrations and builds AI agents and frameworks to revolutionize the software delivery management process with a unique approach to automating data orchestration.

Opsera is now part of Databricks’ Built on Partner Program and Technology Partner Program.

The partnership enables:

● AI/ML Model Deployments with Security and Compliance Guardrails: Opsera

ensures that model training and deployment using Databricks infrastructure meets

security and quality guardrails and thresholds before deployment. Proper model training

allows customers to optimize Databricks Mosaic AI usage and reduce deployment risks.

● Schema Deployments with Rollback Capabilities: Opsera facilitates controlled

schema deployments in Databricks with built-in rollback features for enhanced flexibility

and confidence. Customers gain better change management and compliance tracking

and reduce unfettered production deployments, leading to increased adoption of

Databricks and enhanced value of automation pipelines.

“The development of advanced LLM models and Enterprise AI solutions continues to fuel an

insatiable demand for data,” said Torsten Volk, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group.

“Partnerships between data management and data orchestration vendors to simplify the

ingestion and ongoing management of these vast flows of data are necessary responses to

these complex and extremely valuable AI efforts.”

Additional benefits of the Opsera and Databricks partnership include:

● Powerful ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) Capabilities: Databricks’ Spark-based

engine enables efficient ETL from various sources into a centralized data lake. This

empowers Opsera to collect and orchestrate vast amounts of data, increasing developer

efficiency and accelerating data processing efficiency.

● Scalable and Flexible Data Intelligence Platform: Databricks’ Delta UniForm and

Unity Catalog provide a scalable, governed, interoperable, and reliable Data Lakehouse

solution, enabling Opsera to orchestrate large volumes of structured and unstructured

data efficiently.

● Advanced Analytics and ML: Databricks Mosaic AI’s integrated machine learning

capabilities allow Opsera to efficiently build and deploy AI/ML models for predictive

analytics, anomaly detection and other advanced use cases.

● Seamless Integration: Databricks integrates seamlessly with Opsera’s existing

technology stack, facilitating smooth data flow and enabling end-to-end visibility of the

DevOps platform.