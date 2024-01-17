Quest Software, a provider of systems management, data protection, and security software, has announced the general availability of Toad Data Studio.

This all-in-one platform is designed to streamline database management across multi-database platform environments. The release comes at a time when the complexity of database infrastructure is increasing and enterprises are struggling with agility and timely issue remediation, according to the company.

Database engineering has seen a nearly threefold increase in job postings, according to job outlooks on Zippa, as many organizations still face challenges due to a lack of appropriate talent and resources. Toad Data Studio aims to fill this gap by offering a solution that goes beyond traditional tools, which often lack the flexibility needed by database engineers.

“Most organizations are finding it in their best interest to shift to a multi-source data landscape because of the flexibility and customization that comes with it,” said Bharath Vasudevan, VP of Product and Go-To-Market at Quest Software. “Toad Data Studio is made for managing even the most complex data environments that businesses rely on more and more for highly impactful insight. Various data environments are managed from one interface, and enterprises benefit from the strong backing of the wider Toad user community. Whether you’re a database engineer or administrator looking to reach across multiple data sources in one place, you’re empowered to efficiently navigate, automate, and economize the flow of data.”

Toad Data provides features that enhance productivity, functionality, and visualization, allowing connection to nearly every database in an IT environment.

Toad Data Studio offers users the ability to connect, navigate, and manage a wide array of database platforms. This includes support for cloud and on-premises sources, as well as relational, data warehouse, and NoSQL sources, providing unparalleled flexibility in database management.

The platform further enhances user experience with an advanced SQL Editor, which supports the generation, editing, and reviewing of database objects and queries but also accommodates both JSON and XML fields. This feature significantly broadens the tool’s applicability in diverse data environments.

Toad Data Studio also simplifies routine tasks through an automation engine, allowing users to focus on more complex, value-added activities that drive business operations. The platform includes data comparison features, enabling users to effortlessly compare data results across different queries or environments.

It offers data profiling, allowing for the visual examination and sampling of datasets to identify patterns, duplicates, and other key attributes. The tool also facilitates schema comparison and syncing, making it easier for data stewards and developers to maintain consistency and accuracy in their databases.

The import/export functionality for simple Extract, Load, Transform (ELT) processes further enhances the tool’s efficiency, streamlining the movement of data between systems as required by database professionals.