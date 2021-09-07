JetBrains announced a new dedicated IDE for Data Science under the Early-Access Program.

DataSpell offers a productive development environment for data science professionals who are actively involved in exploratory data analysis and prototyping machine learning models.

The IDE offers native support for Jupyter notebooks and provides an enhanced experience over traditional Jupyter notebooks. It also allows users to switch between Command mode and Editor mode for easier manipulation of cells and their content.

Firefox 92 released

The new Firefox 92 release offers more secure connections, offering many new features and fixes.

Firefox can now upgrade using HTTPS RR as Alt-Svc headers, full-range color levels are now supported for video playback on many systems, Mac users can now access the macOS share options from the Firefox File menu, and support for images containing ICC v4 profiles is enabled on macOS.

In terms of fixes, Firefox performance with screen readers and other accessibility tools is no longer severely degraded if Mozilla Thunderbird is installed or updated after Firefox. An open alert in a tab no longer causes performance issues in other tabs that are using the same process.

Additional details are available here.

Apache weekly roundup

This week at the Apache Software Foundation saw the release of the Apache DrillTM v1.19 Milestone Release, the schema-free Big Data SQL query engine for Apache Hadoop, NoSQL, and Cloud storage.

Other new releases included Qpid Broker-J 8.0.6, Proton-J 0.33.9, Hudi 0.9.0, Tika 2.1.0, Commons DBCP 2.9.0, and Tomcat Native 1.2.31.

Three issues were addressed in Apache Zeppelin that included a bash command injection in spark interpreter, notebook permissions bypass, and Cross-Site Scripting in the markdown interpreter.

Additional details are available here.