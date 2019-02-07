The benefits of DevOps have been talked about for some time now. But a recent report has shown how organizations are reaping the benefits after implementing DevOps.

According to a recent survey sponsored by Google and Harvard Business Review Analytics Services, two-thirds of the respondents that have implemented DevOps have seen benefits that impact their bottom line. Seventy percent have seen increased speed to market, 67 percent have seen improved productivity, 67 percent have seen increased customer relevance, 66 percent have seen increased innovation, and 64 percent have seen an increase in product and service quality.

The benefits are clear, but the way to go about actually implementing DevOps isn’t so clear. To make the process easier, Google is sharing seven lessons that they’ve learned and believe are essential to adopting a DevOps model.