CloudBees acquired the ReleaseIQ DevOps Platform to expand the company’s DevSecOps capabilities and to empower customers with a low-code, end-to-end release orchestration and visibility solution.

The SaaS offering enables DevOps organizations to compose and analyze workflows, and also orchestrate a combination of CI/CD technologies including Jenkins without the need to migrate or replace.

“The decision to acquire ReleaseIQ was rooted in three core beliefs: choice, visibility and continuous value,” said Anuj Kapur, president and CEO at CloudBees. “First, businesses need to empower developers by providing a choice of tools versus forcing a toolset. Second, as DevSecOps matures, it is no longer acceptable to have a limited view of your software delivery ecosystem. And lastly, the future of business is rooted in the ability to continuously deliver innovation to the customers you serve.”

The new capability enables teams to coordinate coherent, effective deployments and releases across teams, applications and environments.

The pipeline coordinator is compatible with most CI technologies including CloudBees CI, Jenkins, CircleCI, GitLab, and Bamboo, as well as CD technologies such as ArgoCD or homegrown deployment tools.