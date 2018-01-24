XebiaLabs, a recognized leader in enterprise-class DevOps and Continuous Delivery software tools, today announced that Robert (Rob) Stroud, DevOps thought leader and former Forrester analyst, has joined XebiaLabs as Chief Product Officer.

Rob Stroud is an expert in the areas of DevOps and Continuous Deployment. Prior to joining XebiaLabs, he served as Principal Analyst for Forrester Research, Inc., where he helped large enterprises successfully drive their DevOps transformations and guided them through organizational change. As VP Strategy and Innovation for IT Business Management for CA Technologies, Rob developed the strategy and product portfolio for products within multi-billion dollar markets. Additionally, he served as CA’s Vice President, Innovation and Strategy, where he developed and executed strategy for IT Business Management solutions in areas such as service management, project and portfolio management, and hardware and software asset management.

“Rob brings practical knowledge about what enterprises need to scale DevOps across large organizations,” said Derek Langone, CEO of XebiaLabs. “His talent for product strategy combined with his hands-on experience working with IT teams will be a huge competitive advantage for XebiaLabs and will translate to more useful products for our customers.”

In his role as Chief Product Officer for XebiaLabs, Rob is a recognized industry thought leader who will be instrumental in driving innovation and strategy for XebiaLabs’ market-leading DevOps platform as organizations enter into a new era of DevOps—one in which scaling software delivery is essential for maximizing business value. A key focus area will be building out the latest addition to the XebiaLabs DevOps Platform, XL Impact, the industry’s first goal-based DevOps Intelligence solution. Using XL Impact, companies can track and report on the business impact of their DevOps initiatives.

According to Stroud, “We’re at a critical moment in DevOps where large organizations are moving beyond single or multiple pilots to transitioning to DevOps across the enterprise. The XebiaLabs DevOps Platform is purpose-built to help enterprises scale their implementations, and I’m excited to be part of a team that’s leading the next stage of enterprise DevOps.”