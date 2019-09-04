Broadcom: With an integrated portfolio spanning the complete DevOps toolchain from planning to performance, Broadcom delivers the tools and expertise to help companies achieve DevOps success on platforms from mobile to mainframe. We are driving innovation with BlazeMeter Continuous Testing Platform, Intelligent Pipeline from Automic, Mainframe DevOps with Zowe, and more.

CircleCI: The company offers a continuous integration and continuous delivery platform that helps software teams work smarter, faster. CircleCI helps teams shorten feedback loops, and gives them the confidence to iterate, automate, and ship often without breaking anything. CircleCI builds world-class CI/CD so teams can focus on what matters: building great products and services.

RELATED CONTENT: Going ‘lights-out’ with DevOps

Instana: Agile continuous deployment practices create constant change. Instana automatically and continuously aligns to every change. Instana’s APM platform delivers actionable information in seconds, not minutes, allowing you to operate at the speed of CI/CD. AI-powered APM delivers the intelligent analysis and actionable information required to keep your applications healthy.

Mattermost: The open-source messaging platform built for DevOps teams. Its on-premises and private cloud deployment provides the autonomy and control teams need to be more productive while meeting the requirements of IT and security. Organizations use Mattermost to automate workflows, streamline coordination, and increase organizational agility. It maximizes efficiency by making information easier to find and increases the value of existing software and data by integrating with other tools and systems.

Redgate: Its SQL Toolbelt integrates database development into DevOps software delivery, plugging into and integrating with the infrastructure already in place for applications. It helps companies take a compliant DevOps approach by standardizing team-based development, automating database deployments, and monitoring performance and availability. With data privacy concerns entering the picture, its SQL Provision solution also helps to mask and provision database copies for use in development so that data is preserved and protected in every environment.

Scaled Agile: To compete, every organization needs to deliver valuable technology solutions. This requires a shared DevOps mindset among everyone needed to define, build, test, deploy, and release software-driven systems. SAFe DevOps helps people across technical, non-technical, and leadership roles work together to optimize their end-to-end value stream. Map your current state value stream from concept to cash, identify major bottlenecks to flow, and build a plan that will accelerate the benefits of DevOps in your organization.

Tasktop: Transforming the way software is built and delivered, Tasktop’s unique model-based integration paradigm unifies fragmented best-of-breed tools and automates the flow of project-critical information across dozens of tools, hundreds of projects and thousands of practitioners. The ultimate collaboration solution for DevOps specialists and all other teams in the software lifecycle, Tasktop’s pioneering Value Stream Integration technology provides organizations with unprecedented visibility and traceability into their value stream. Specialists are empowered, unnecessary waste is eradicated, team effectiveness is enhanced, and DevOps and Agile initiatives can be seamlessly scaled across organizations to ensure quality software is in production and delivering customer value at all times.

Atlassian: Atlassian offers cloud and on-premises versions of continuous delivery tools. Bamboo is Atlassian’s on-premises option with first-class support for the “delivery” aspect of Continuous Delivery, tying automated builds, tests and releases together in a single workflow. For cloud customers, Bitbucket Pipelines offers a modern Continuous Delivery service that’s built right into Atlassian’s version control system, Bitbucket Cloud.

Appvance: The Appvance IQ solution is an AI-driven, unified test automation system designed to provide test creation and text execution capabilities. It plugs directly into popular DevOps tools such as Chef, CircleCi, Jenkins, and Bamboo.

Chef: Chef Automate, the leader in Continuous Automation, provides a platform that enables you to build, deploy and manage your infrastructure and applications collaboratively. Chef Automate works with Chef’s three open source projects; Chef for infrastructure automation, Habitat for application automation, and InSpec for compliance automation, as well as associated tools.

CloudBees: CloudBees is the hub of enterprise Jenkins and DevOps. CloudBees starts with Jenkins, the most trusted and widely adopted continuous delivery platform, and adds enterprise-grade security, scalability, manageability and expert-level support. The company also provides CloudBees DevOptics for visibility and insights into the software delivery pipeline.

CollabNet VersionOne: CollabNet VersionOne’s Continuum product brings automation to DevOps performance with performance management, value stream orchestration, release automation and compliance and audit capabilities. In addition, users can connect to to DevOps tools such has Jenkins, AWS, Chef, Selenium, Subversion, Jira and Docker.

Compuware: Our products fit into a unified DevOps toolchain enabling crossplatform teams to manage mainframe applications, data and operations with one process, one culture and with leading tools of choice. With a mainstreamed mainframe, any developer can build, analyze, test, deploy and manage COBOL applications.

Datical: Datical solutions deliver the database release automation capabilities IT teams need to bring applications to market faster while eliminating the security vulnerabilities, costly errors and downtime often associated with today’s application release process.

Dynatrace: Dynatrace provides the industry’s only AI-powered application monitoring. We help companies mature existing enterprise processes from CI to CD to DevOps, and bridge the gap from DevOps to hybrid-to-native NoOps.

GitLab: GitLab aims to tackle the entire DevOps lifecycle by enabling Concurrent DevOps. Concurrent DevOps is a new vision for how we think about creating and shipping software. It unlocks organizations from the constraints of the toolchain and allows for better visibility, opportunities to contribute earlier, and the freedom to work asynchronously.

JFrog: JFrog’s four products, JFrog Artifactory, the Universal Artifact Repository; JFrog Bintray, the Universal Distribution Platform; JFrog Mission Control, for Universal DevOps flow Management; and JFrog Xray, Universal Component Analyzer, are available as open-source, on-premise and SaaS cloud solutions.

JetBrains: TeamCity is a Continuous Integration and Delivery server from JetBrains. It takes moments to set up, shows your build results on the fly, and works out of the box. TeamCity integrates with all major development frameworks, version-control systems, issue trackers, IDEs, and cloud services.

Micro Focus: Continuous Delivery and Deployment are essential elements of the company’s DevOps solutions, enabling Continuous Assessment of applications throughout the software delivery cycle to deliver rapid and frequent application feedback to teams. Moreover, the DevOps solution helps IT operations support rapid application delivery (without any downtime) by supporting a Continuous Operations model.

Microsoft: Microsoft Azure DevOps is a suite of DevOps tools that help teams collaborate to deliver high-quality solutions faster. The solution features Azure Pipelines for CI/CD initiatives, Azure Boards for planning and tracking, Azure Artifacts for creating, hosting and sharing packages, Azure Repos for collaboration and Azure Test Plans for testing and shipping.

New Relic: Its comprehensive SaaSbased solution provides one powerful interface for Web and native mobile applications, and it consolidates the performancemonitoring data for any chosen technology in your environment. It offers code-level visibility for applications in production that cross six languages (Java, .NET, Ruby, Python, PHP and Node.js), and more than 60 frameworks are supported.

Neotys: Neotys is the leading innovator in Continuous Performance Validation for Web and mobile applications. Neotys load testing (NeoLoad) and performance-monitoring (NeoSense) products enable teams to produce faster applications, deliver new features and enhancements in less time, and simplify interactions across Dev, QA, Ops and business stakeholders.

OpenMake: OpenMake builds scalable Agile DevOps solutions to help solve continuous delivery programs. DeployHub Pro takes traditional software deployment challenges with safe, agentless software release automation to help users realize the full benefits of agile DevOps and CD. Meister build automation accelerates compilations of binaries to match the iterative and adaptive methods of Agile DevOps

Orasi: Orasi is a leading provider of software testing services, utilizing test management, test automation, enterprise testing, Continuous Delivery, monitoring, and mobile testing technology. The company is focused on helping customers deliver high-quality applications, no matter the type of application they’re working on and no matter the development methods or delivery processes they’ve adopted.

Puppet: Puppet provides the leading IT automation platform to deliver and operate modern software. With Puppet, organizations know exactly what’s happening across all of their software, and get the automation needed to drive changes with confidence. More than 75% of the Fortune 100 rely on Puppet to adopt DevOps practices, move to the cloud, ensure security and compliance, and deliver better software faster.

Rogue Wave Software by Perforce: Rogue Wave helps thousands of global enterprise customers tackle the hardest and most complex issues in building, connecting, and securing applications. Since 1989, our platforms, tools, components, and support have been used across financial services, technology, healthcare, government, entertainment, and manufacturing to deliver value and reduce risk.

Sauce Labs: Sauce Labs provides the world’s largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of Web and mobile applications. Optimized for use in CI and CD environments, and built with an emphasis on security, reliability and scalability, users can run tests written in any language or framework using Selenium or Appium, both widely adopted open-source standards for automating browser and mobile application functionality.

SOASTA: SOASTA, now part of Akamai, is the leader in performance measurement and analytics. The SOASTA platform enables digital business owners to gain unprecedented and continuous performance insights into their real user experience on mobile and web devices — in real time, and at scale.

TechExcel: DevSuite helps organizations manage and standardize development and releases via agile development methods and complete traceability. We understand the importance of rapid deployment and are focused on helping companies make the transition over to DevOps. To do this, we have partnered with many automation tools for testing and Continuous Integration, such as Ranorex and Jenkins. Right out of the box, DevSuite will include these technologies.

Tricentis: Tricentis Tosca is a Continuous Testing platform that accelerates software testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps. With the industry’s most innovative functional testing technologies, Tricentis Tosca breaks through the barriers experienced with conventional software testing tools. Using Tricentis Tosca, enterprise teams achieve unprecedented test automation rates (90%+) — enabling them to deliver the fast feedback required for Agile and DevOps.

XebiaLabs: XebiaLabs develops enterprise-scale Continuous Delivery and DevOps software, providing companies with the visibility, automation and control they need to deliver software faster and with less risk. Global market leaders rely on XebiaLabs to meet the increasing demand for accelerated and more reliable software releases.